This TikTok Shows 'Every Canadians Worst Nightmare' & Yes, It Involves House Hippos (VIDEO)
If you were in Canada in the late '90s, you probably have fond memories of house hippos!
For those who are unaware, "house hippos" were featured in a commercial by the Concerned Children’s Advertisers which shared very realistic "facts" about tiny hippos who live in houses in an effort to get children to question what they see on television.
While they're supposedly imaginary creatures, TikToker Jimmer Lowe (@jimmerplslikeme) shared his recent problem with the adorable critters.
"I just came downstairs to see every Canadian's worst nightmare," he said.
"Look at this, you know exactly what this means," Jimmer said while showing a slice of peanut butter on toast with tiny peanut butter paw prints tracking away from it. "We've got North American house hippos running around."
"Hon, we've got a North American house hippo infestation again!" he shouted to his partner.
He then showed the ripples of water in his dog Jake's water bowl, suggesting the hippos had just helped themselves to a drink.
"Okay honey, we can not be leaving out chips and raisins, you know that's their favourite snack!" he said to his partner.
Next up, he displayed one of their "nests" that he found, which was of course made out of lint.
"This is a disaster. They're everywhere," Jimmer explained. "I can hear them in the walls. Listen. There's probably six or eight of them."
He then described what they looked like, as he saw one "run across the floor."
"So we can confirm North American house hippos are a little bit smaller than Hungry Hungry Hippos," Jimmer explained.
Over in the comments, people offered up tales of their own run-ins with the creatures.
"I had this problem last year!" said one person. "They seem to come out in the spring time, make sure you keep the maple syrup up high."
"Honey dip Timbits always work for bringing them out of hiding," commented another.
"They’re protected under our rights and freedoms act," someone explained. "Those are roommates now."
Sorry about the infestation, bud, and hopefully it gets better!
