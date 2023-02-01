7 Nostalgic Canadian Commercials That'll Take You Right Back To Your Childhood (VIDEOS)
Remember watching these between cartoons?
Looking to unlock memories and ignite some good ol' Canadian nostalgia?
Then you might want to check out this TikTok channel which has compiled some of Canada's most iconic commercials.
TikToker @canadiananostalgia has been using their platform to feature some of Canada's most iconic ads, and yes this includes vintage commercials from Tim Hortons, Zellers, YTV, MuchMusic and so much more.
They've got ads from the 70s, 80s, 90s, 2000s and even 2010s, and all with the appropriate VHS scanlines to really make you feel like you're back in the "good old days."
So, if you have fond memories of watching TV in the late 90s and the 2000s and getting bombarded with commercials, ads, cartoons and more, this will be a lovely walk down memory lane.
To get a taste of what it was like to flip through channels as a kid, here are some of the most nostalgic commercials and commercial compilations on their TikTok.
Zellers commercial from 1992
@canadiananostalgia
Zellers theme song full version. #canadiannostalgia #zellers #zeddy #canadianmemories #growingupincanada #90scommercial #canadianretail #millennial #genx #canadian #memoryunlocked #90skid #canadatok
Remember when the lowest price was the law?
This Zellers commercial will take you straight back to the 1990s time when Zellers prided itself on being the cheapest option available.
Apart from the music bringing a burst of nostalgia, the ad also feature everyone's favourite Canadian mascot, Zeddy, an added bonus for bringing us back to that iconic time.
Body Break ad from 1988
@canadiananostalgia
This is like when they say the name of the movie in the movie. #canadiannostalgia #bodybreak #haljohnsonandjoannemcloed #canadianthrowbacks #millennial #growingupincanada #memoryunlocked
This is a feature that any Canadian, from people in their 40s to people in their 20s will remember.
Who can forget this fitness-focused interstitial featuring the iconic Hal and Joanne giving tips on exercise, nutrition and more?
Starting in 1988 and going all the way into the modern day, this fitness-focused couple has been part of the lives of any Canadian and their early segments really take you back to a simpler time.
MuchMusic Countdown Compilation from the early 2000s
@canadiananostalgia
Can you guess which two years I accidentally editied together? 😅 #canadiannostalgia #muchmusic #2000smusic #canadiantv #muchmusiccountdown #futureshop #ashanti #mya #musicworld #kos #choclair #canadianthings #childhoodmemories #millennial #growingupincanada #memoryunlocked
While the U.S. had the cooler MTV, Canada has the home-grown MuchMusic.
And this compilation of ads from the music and culture channel will really bring you back to that pulsating vibe of culture from the new millennia.
From Papa Roach songs to Ashanti, these commercials from MuchMusic are bound to take you back.
YTV Compilation from 2003
@canadiananostalgia
What show were you watching when these commercials aired? #canadianostalgia #ytv #2000sthrowback #canadiantv #canadiancommercials #ytvcanada #thezoneytv #mylittlepony #knex #thelionking #crispers #millennial #growingupincanada #2000s #childhoodmemories #afterschooltv #memoryunlocked #childhoodtoys
Speaking of commercial compilations...
If you were a kid in the 2000s, you'll remember all these amazing advertisements for YTV programming.
From those fun and quirky animations for the channel to ads for iconic shows like Yu-Gi-Oh, Fairly Odd Parents and snack foods like Crispers.
It's just a really fun time machine back.
Anti-smoking PSA from 2004
@canadiananostalgia
These PSA’s were pretty stupid, right? #canadiannostalgia #canadianpsa #smokingpsa #growingupincanada #ontario #canadiantiktok #memoryunlocked #millennial #2003
Another thing that you might remember are the many, many PSAs that we were inundated with.
From the iconic house hippo to this darker one teaching kids not to smoke, they really did a good job of sticking in their viewers' minds.
And this one from 2004 comparing smoking to walking around in the woods pretending to be a dear really drives the point home.
Oatmeal Crisp ad from 2003
@canadiananostalgia
You wont’t like it. #canadiannostalgia #oatmealcrisp #2000scommercial #growingupincanada #millennial #canadiancommercial #memoryunlocked
This commercial from the 2000s is one that is super evocative of the era.
It actually made a breakfast cereal called "Oatmeal Crisp" sound really tasty to kids across Canada, or at least that was its intended effect.
You gotta love the dad doing his best to undersell things like "sugar." Pretty clever still!
Tim Hortons bread bowl commercial from the early 2000s
@canadiananostalgia
Replying to @Jamie Brask I would very much enjoy to once again, eat the bowl. #canadiannostalgia #timhortons #2000sthrowback #canadiancommercial #canadiankid #canadianthrowbacks #memoryunlocked #timhortonscommercial
The Tim Hortons bread bowl will always be an iconic menu item, and this commercial for it is equally iconic.
Seeing a grown man yell "Then I ate the bowl!" isn't something you really forget.
And seeing a Tim Hortons meal that comes with real utensils is a novelty in and of itself these days.
If you're loving the burst of Canadian nostalgia, you'll probably be excited to hear about the Zellers comeback this year.
The iconic Canadian store has even announced all its Zellers locations across Canada!
This article's left-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.