7 Nostalgic Canadian Stores That Deserve A Comeback Now That Zellers Is Returning
How many of these do you remember from your childhood?
Get ready to relive some nostalgia, Canada.
With popular retailer Zellers set to make a comeback in 2023, you might have started thinking about some of the other iconic stores from your Canadian childhood.
Most of these companies aren't really around anymore, but no matter how old you are, you might have a bunch of lovely, cozy memories of them.
It could be a place where you bought something with your first allowance money, or somewhere you remember idly wandering as your parents shopped.
So, from department stores to video shops, here are some old Canadian stores that we'd love brought back, stat!
Future Shop
Imagine this: A shop full of the wonders of the future.
Well, if you were a techie in the 2000s, Future Shop would have been your go-to place to check out the latest gadgets.
It was the perfect place to get a DVD player, a Discman or a video game for your original Xbox.
But, the last locations closed in 2015, with some being taken up by Best Buy, CBC News reports.
It would be great to get the chance to see a Future Shop once again!
Sears
Remember that massive catalogue? Or getting those oh-so-dated glamour shots in the photography section?
While not a solely Canadian retailer, its absence has left a big, blue hole in our Canuck hearts.
And with it being not all that different from Zellers, you'd think that Sears would be easy to bring back after its closure in 2018.
Eaton's
Okay, this one is a major throwback.
Eaton's used to be the department store in Canada, with massive branches across the country.
Founded in 1869 and going out of business in 1999, this store was everywhere in Canada and even sold mail-order houses.
So why not bring back this bad boy for some serious old-school nostalgia?
Blockbuster/Rogers Video
Was there anything better that walking up and down those shelves of VHS tapes or DVDs on a Friday night, trying to pick a movie to watch during a sleepover?
And, no matter if you were a Rogers Video, Blockbuster, or any other movie rental place family, we can all agree it would be really awesome if such a video store made a comeback.
This is the streaming age though, and it would probably need some serious tweaks if it were to return!
Carlton Cards
Where else are we supposed to get Mother's Day cards on the morning of Mother's Day?
While Carlton Cards still exists as a company, its brick-and-mortar stores closed down fully in 2020.
And although there might be cheaper options than an $8 greeting card, it was a store that just had an irreplaceable vibe.
The Disney Store
The magic of Disney disappeared from the Great White North in the summer of 2021.
The Disney Store was a place where you could purchase merch from some of the most beloved movies of the last 100 years.
From Star Wars and Pixar to anything from the Disney Renaissance of the 1990s, the shelves were lined with everything from our favourite childhood films.
So, why can't we have that back, too?
HMV Canada
A one-stop shop for all your music needs!
In a time when Apple Music probably got people thinking of fruit hitting a drum, and Spotify sounded like a game to cover you in spots, HMV was king.
Who else remembers cruising the aisles of CDs, movies and other media?
It was a place where the Lady Gaga CDs were plentiful, the posters were stylish and the vibes, perfect.
It's a shame it closed down in 2017 and we'd love to see it make a comeback.
Thanks for the trip down memory lane, folks!