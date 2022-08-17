Zellers Is Coming Back To Canada In 2023 & Get Ready To Relive Your Childhood
Yep, it's true. 🙌
Get ready to be overwhelmed with nostalgia, Canada! The Hudson's Bay Company has announced that they will be bringing the iconic retailer Zellers back to Canada.
The Globe and Mail reports that HBC will be opening up new Zellers locations in the company's The Bay department stores as early as 2023.
The Bay hasn't said how many locations they will be opening up, where exactly they'll be or how much floor space in their stores the revived brand is going to take up.
It's a big, hazy mystery, clouded with nostalgia. And we're all sitting in anticipation of more info at the moment!
What we do know is that HBC has said that Zellers will once again have a presence in major cities across Canada.
According to the Globe, HBC will also be opening Zellers' first-ever online store, where it will sell items in categories like housewares, furniture, toys, clothing and more.
Zellers will even be launching some of their very own products under a house label.
Narcity has reached out to HBC for more details on the Zellers comeback, and this article will be updated if and when a response has been received.
Canadians who grew up in the 2000s will remember Zellers for, among other things, the red interiors, the value-for-price products and, of course, the store's mascot, a big bear named Zeddy!
The announcement of these openings comes after recent Zellers pop-ups that took place in Burlington, Ontario, and Montreal.
While the pop-ups didn't have the Zeddy wheel, the iconic restaurant or the cool Zellers merch, they did have the impeccable red-and-white vibes that we all so sorely miss.
And, believe it or not, the last two Zellers stores (of over 300!) in Canada closed in 2020, but anyone born in Canada before 2000 will know that the store's heyday was in the 1990s into the 2000s.
Anyone who remembers going to Zellers as a kid can eagerly await the return of the old-school brand coming to a Bay near them.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.