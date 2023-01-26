A Former Zellers Employee Got Real About Working There & There's So Much We Didn't Know
He talked low prices and Zeddy Bear.
With Zellers coming back to Canada in 2023, Canadians across the country are reliving their early experiences with the store.
That's especially the case for former Zellers employee Jacob Bergsma, who, back in the early 2000s, worked at the iconic Canadian store.
Bergsma recently started a series on social media where he discusses his experiences at Zellers back in the day, as well as all of the strange things that happened while he was there.
So, Narcity sat down with Bergsma to get more insight on what it was like working at the biggest Zellers location in his hometown, the many inside secrets, as well as what he really thinks about Zellers nostalgia.
When did you work at Zellers?
@weekendatbergys
Code 99 | stuff that happened to me when I was working at @Zellers | #Canadiana #Zellers @The Bay #shoplifter #store
"I got hired at Zellers when I was 16 years old," explained Bergsma, adding that this was back in 2002 in St. Catherine's, Ontario.
"I was in the electronics department, which at the time was the coolest department," he said.
"I got the job there and slowly worked my way up," said Bergsma. "I only worked there for about four years."
What was it like working at Zellers?
According to Bergsma, during this time at Zellers, it felt like the store was on its last legs, even a decade before it actually closed.
"There was this looming cloud of potential closure that was just constantly over the store," he said.
Along with a constant worry that you were going to "show up the next day and the doors were going to be locked," he also detailed a lot of subterfuge and acting in the name of customer service.
"Zellers was pretty notorious for putting things in the newspaper and only having like two or three of them," he explained.
So, when customers would come in looking for a product that was sold out, employees were trained to "just go in the back and pretend that you're looking for it."
"Just so you can make sure the customer understands that you are giving them 'top-tier customer service,'" explained the former employee.
"They were very aware that optics were everything."
What were some of the wildest things that happened at Zellers?
@weekendatbergys
hands in pockets | stuff that happened to me when I was working at @Zellers #zellers #canadiana #millennial
While Bergsma was reluctant to spoil any videos he has coming down the pike, he did mention that there have been some hilarious instances of customers hijacking the intercom system.
Even better, the staff wouldn't be in too much of a hurry to stop them if they were getting funny on the intercom!
"As an employee, I can tell you with a lot of confidence that if someone grabbed the intercom and did something really creative, staff would really take their time to try to find that person," he said.
"If you were good at trolling the store, take your time!" laughed Bergsma.
That being said, if someone was just using cliched or tired humour, then it wouldn't last very long!
"If you get on there and just start making fart noise, buddy, I'm looking for you," he said.
"And it's not because I'm pissed off as a Zellers employee. I'm pissed off as a human being – that's not funny!"
What do you think about the return of Zellers?
@weekendatbergys
step stool | stuff that happened to me when I was working at #zellers | @Zellers @hudsonsbaycanada #millennial #zellersreopening
Of course, Bergsma has a very personal connection with the store.
"That business, and that time, were probably some of the most informative times in my life," said Bergsma.
He also added that part of the love for Zellers has to do with a bit of nostalgia for a lost time.
"I think anybody relatively close to me in age, remember a time when we had options," recounted Bergsma.
"At this point in time, I think we've all been to Walmart enough," he said. "If any other department store opens up, it's kind of exciting."
But he is quick to mention that the appeal of Zellers is likely age-based.
"I can only imagine certain kids walking into The Bay [where the new Zellers locations will be] and seeing a bunch of old dudes like me lose their sh*t over something like Zellers and they completely don't see the association."
But, he does say that if he's not there on day one, he'll be there not long after.
What was it like being Zeddy?
While Bergsma was cagey on giving too much away – his TikTok series already shares stories about his time at Zellers – he did say that "being Zeddy was almost a low-key, non-monetary-value promotion" for him.
"People are after titles like they want to be the 'Assistant Vice President of Sales' or whatever. I was after that Zeddy title."
So, be rest assured that Bergsma will be posting some Zeddy content to social media soon.
As a lifelong lover of Zellers, he's done a lot to champion the brand asides from his recent social media series.
He recounts leading a Zellers-themed chant at a music festival he was performing at while donning his Zellers smock.
"I got the crowd to chant 'the lowest price is the law,'" he said – the store's old slogan.
With inflation as high as it is right now, maybe it's time to go back to that ethos.
