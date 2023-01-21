7 Nostalgic Tweets About Zellers That Will Make You So Excited For Its 2023 Comeback
Hey, someone had to wear the Zeddy costume.
Zellers is returning to Canada this year and the news has a lot of Canadians ramped up and ready for the nostalgia.
How can you tell? Well, there are so many incredibly hilarious and throwback-y tweets about Zellers Canada that are going around the Twittersphere already.
While some are classic "remember when-," others are hilarious revelations about individual experiences in years gone by, including one NHL broadcaster's very funny history with the iconic department store.
One thing that a lot of Canadians will remember is the Zeddy Teddy ferris wheel, and one Twitter user was quick to remind us of the joy of riding it.
"Everyone shut up it's time for the Zellers chair ride," they wrote, in reference to the ride potentially coming back with the store's return.
\u201cEveryone shut up it's time for the Zellers chair ride\u201d— merritt k (@merritt k) 1673628825
Of course, it wouldn't be a discussion about Zellers if there wasn't a reference to the ionic restaurant.
One social media user, upon hearing the news of the store's return, is already clamouring for the oh-so-familiar Zellers Restaurant food, and it seems like over 3,000 others might agree.
\u201cIf Zellers is coming back I\u2019m hoping the Zellers restaurant is coming along with it!!! Bring on the clubhouse, fries and GRAVY\u201d— CaptainCoby (@CaptainCoby) 1673361904
Another tweet on the Zellers 2023 comeback likened it to the iconic "returned from the dead" professional wrestler, The Undertaker.
Of course, Canadian songster Brittlestar took this as an opportunity to repost his iconic song "Moving Targets" — his tribute to the end of Zellers and how Target tried to take its place.
\u201cZellers is returning to Canada like a value for money phoenix\u2026\nShould they hire me to do another music video when it does?\n\nhttps://t.co/vPUP09FrJ6\u201d— Brittlestar (@Brittlestar) 1673234860
Another tweeter had a bit more of a biting criticism for the return of the store, accusing the Hudson's Bay Company of turning "nostalgia into sales."
It looks like the Zellers hot take cycle has begun!
\u201cnot to be a joy kill, but do people not realize that the zellers stores are just going to be a section of the bay designed to turn your nostalgia into sales? i feel like it\u2019ll be heavily curated and not \u201cthe lowest price is the law\u201d reborn.\u201d— michelle mccann (@michelle mccann) 1674129944
Speaking of things that are a little hot, NHL broadcaster James Cybulski also tweeted about one experience he had while working at Zellers several years ago.
"I should share that I worked a few shifts as the Zeddy Bear mascot at the Gloucester Centre location," said the sports commentator.
"The inside of that outfit could melt a glacier."
And it's not hard to believe that a giant furry costume would make anyone inside it one sweaty mess.
\u201cRandom fun fact that no one asked for, but with Zellers returning, I should share that I worked a few shifts as the Zeddy Bear mascot at the Gloucester Centre location. The inside of that outfit could melt a glacier.\u201d— James Cybulski (@James Cybulski) 1673284951
And finally, one tweet really summed it all up and hit the nail right on the head.
Every Canadian who remembers this store from their childhood really just wants a Zeddy plush, something from the café and a Zeddy ferris wheel that can fit our adult bodies.
You taking notes, Hudson's Bay?
\u201cGot the press release about Zellers popping up within Bay locations. I think most millennials just want the cafe, a Zeddy plush and that solo ferris wheel ride retrofitted to fit a 35-year-old's butt.\u201d— Karon Liu (@Karon Liu) 1674054759
And if you've been waiting for the return of Zellers as anxiously as some of these tweeters, there's some good news.
The iconic brand has recently confirmed that as many as 25 new Zellers locations will be opening in Canada, all of which are going to be inside Hudson's Bay Company stores.
So, those dreams of the late '90s early '00s can be relived just a little bit.