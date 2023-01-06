Zellers Is Finally Coming Back To Canada This Year & Here's What You Need To Know
The website and Instagram page are already up!
Zellers is coming back to Canada this year, and there's new insight on what to expect from the classic Canadian department store.
The brand has recently launched its Instagram page and there's also a website that provides a glimpse into the store's relaunch.
From social media posts to press releases, here's everything we know about Zellers in Canada so far.
When is Zellers coming back?
An official website for Zellers is now live.
At the moment, it doesn't have a whole lot of information, just "BRB, we're stocking up."
However, it does confirm that it will be back in "early 2023."
And on top of that, Zellers was briefly back in 2021 in pop-up form.
What will Zellers sell?
Apart from the website, Zellers also has its Instagram page up and running and it provides a cheeky look at what we can expect when the store relaunches.
While there's nothing official, in the six videos the store has posted on Instagram, they have shown off candles, toys, toasters, dishes, clothes, cookware and pet items.
So it makes sense to assume it will be selling similar items to what it sold back in the day, albeit with a modern twist.
Where will the new Zellers open?
As of the most recent updates on the store, the new Zellers locations will be inside of current The Bay stores across Canada.
The website also says "online and at select Hudson's Bay stores". This could mean that we might see a stronger online presence from Zellers when it relaunches.
Will Zeddy be returning?
It's hard to know for sure, however, on the current Zellers website, there seems to be an illustration of Zeddy, the beloved bear mascot winking.
So, that looks like a good omen!
Will Zellers have its classic low prices?
While this is yet to be known for sure, on their Instagram, the company is boasting about its "low prices" and "value."
What happened to Zellers?
If you're younger than 24 years old or didn't grow up in Canada, there's a chance you've never heard of or seen a Zellers store.
For the uninitiated, Zellers was a department store founded in Canada in 1931 in Ontario.
It dominated a lot of Canada for much of the 20th century, however, the last official stores closed in January 2020.
Last year, Hudson's Bay Company, the new owners of Zellers, has been eking out details here and there about the resurrection of the company.
All in all, it seems that Zellers will be bringing back some major nostalgia.
However, there's still no telling if it'll bring back its most iconic features, such as the restaurant and the Zeddy Ferris wheel.
