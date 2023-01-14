Zellers Is Hiring In Toronto For Its 2023 Comeback & Here's What We Know So Far
Benefits include "unlimited paid vacation."
Zellers won't be a thing of the past for much longer. The iconic department store is returning to Canada this year and will be operating both online and out of select Hudson's Bay stores.
While there isn't a set opening date just yet, the company confirmed it would be launching in "early 2023" in a press release on August 17, 2022. The exact store locations haven't been revealed yet either, but the website states that there will be "25 locations (to start)."
It looks like things are ramping up for the opening, because not only did the Zellers Instagram and website go live recently, but the discount chain is now hiring for positions in Toronto.
There are currently four Zellers positions posted on The Bay careers page. The jobs are a Site Merchandising Manager, Assistant Planner, Senior Manager of Performance Marketing, and an Associate Category Manager.
You'll need a post-secondary degree as well as experience and some other qualifications for the jobs.
The positions include benefits like a discount of up to 40% off brands, unlimited paid vacation, a corporate gym membership, and more.
The jobs are located at The Bay Head Office at 401 Bay Street, Toronto, right across from the Eaton Centre and beside the Hudson's Bay Queen Street location.
According to the Zellers LinkedIn page, the company offers a "hybrid workspace" so employees can "achieve a healthy work-life balance" and "work when and where it is most effective." The typical amount of on-site time for a job is two days per week.
If you're looking for a new career and can't wait to get back to a Zellers store, then it might be time to spruce up that resume.
Zellers Jobs
Company: Zellers and Hudson's Bay
Who Should Apply: Anyone with a post-secondary degree and the desired qualifications.