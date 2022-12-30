7 Childhood Zellers Memories You Might Get To Relive When The Store Comes Back In 2023
What do you think Zeddy will look like?
The New Year is almost upon us and one of the things to look forward to is Zellers Canada making a comeback.
In August, this year, Hudson's Bay Company said that Zellers Canada would be back in 2023 and that means Canadians can brace themselves for some intense nostalgia.
While what's going to be in the store isn't clear just yet, there are loads of childhood experiences that many Canadians are really itching to relive.
From Zeddy to those sweet low prices, here's what we're hoping to find when the store re-opens.
The low prices
Few places beat the low, low prices of Zellers.
Or if they did, they didn't have the prestige of being a major Canadian department store.
Many Canadians remember grabbing back-to-school clothes along with their entire bedroom set and loads of other things at Zellers because of those great, affordable prices.
And with the impact of inflation hitting Canadians in the pocketbook daily, it would be awesome to have those discount prices making an appearance.
The red and white colour scheme
What could be more Canadian than red and white colours?
One thing that really set Zellers apart from other stores was how much they committed to the red-and-white aesthetic across the entire store.
Red lines ran along the aisles of the store and the walls, and we're ready to be back in that place.
If the new Zellers doesn't have that? Well, I'm just going to have to walk right out.
Wandering around waiting for family to be done shopping
Remember that feeling of being done looking at everything, but having parents or family that weren't ready to leave yet?
Hopefully, with these new Zellers locations, we can recreate that feeling of wandering around the store, aimlessly looking at stuff and killing time.
Granted, now that we're all adults we probably don't really need to do that anymore. However, getting the chance to wander in a new Zellers would just feel so RIGHT.
Zeddy
It's hard to forget such an iconic character! This little bear was the mascot of Zellers, with Canadians across the country being able to buy cute stuffed versions of him.
What department store has a mascot in 2023?
If the powers that be know what's good for them, they'll bring Zeddy back with this new version of the store.
Maybe we can get an updated 2023 version of him where he has face tattoos and is on TikTok?
The Zellers restaurant and diner
While there's not a lot of evidence that the Zellers Restaurant or Diner will be making a comeback, getting the chance to sit in a Zellers restaurant and eating fries next to a bunch of septuagenarians would be an amazing thing to re-do.
While the food was maybe not everyone's favourite, it was always a good pitstop to grab a snack or a coffee while you shop.
If that's not an option, we can settle for those massive gumball machines at the front of the store.
Club Z
What dedicated shopper doesn't love a loyalty program?
And seeing one as Canadian as Club Z (pronounced ZED) make a comeback would take us all to that special place we remember when we were young.
Heck, I'd even settle for a Club Z app, but what would really make me happy would be getting a real physical card – it doesn't even have to work!
Those Canadian vibes
American companies seem to dominate our world, but it would be great to just stroll through a store that's so typically Canadian.
It's kind of cool to explore a store that is exclusive to the country and, as any Canadian will tell you, certain things from the North just hit differently when you get to experience them again, from cartoons to stores to music.
The joy of walking through a Canadian institution will just bring us all back to that special place.
While what the new Zellers will look like is still very much up in the air, we have seen some Zellers pop-ups that could be a good indicator of what's to come.
