Zellers Food Is Making A Comeback But It'll Be So Different To The Iconic Restaurant
And YOU get to choose which food is coming back.🍔
Lovers of the quintessential Zellers experience have even more great news coming their way.
After a long day of shopping, nothing beat stopping by the Zellers restaurant and grabbing a quick bite and a coffee.
And with Zellers coming back in 2023, the company has committed to bringing back those nostalgic dishes... but with a bit of a twist.
In a brand new press release shared with Narcity Canada, Hudson's Bay Company confirmed that because it only has around 10,000 square feet to work with in each new Zellers store, the iconic restaurant will not be making a comeback.
However, all is not lost. Instead, the company is launching a number of Zellers food trucks that will be around to greet customers for the brand's comeback this spring.
The trucks will appear at various locations across Canada "over a series of days" as the Zellers locations begin to open up.
But what classic dishes are going to be featured on the truck's menu?
That's where you come in.
To determine what's going to be on the 2023 version of the menu, Zellers has launched a poll on its Instagram story.
So, Canadians and Zellers diner fans can vote on what dishes from yesteryear they want to bring back via the new food trucks.
There are ten options to choose from, with nine being Zellers resto classics and one, a veggie option, being added to the rundown.
But, if you want to have your say, you only have one week to vote in the poll.
Your options are:
- Big Z Burger
- Fries and Gravy
- Hot Chicken Sandwich
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich
- Onion Rings
- Quesadilla
- Poutine
- Hot Dog
- Chicken Fingers
- Veggie Burger
Only the top five items in the poll will make the cut, so vote wisely Zellers food lovers.
After the truck appears at store locations, it's going on a tour of Canada. So, you won't miss out if there are no new Zellers locations near you.
However, the exact dates and location for the Zellers food truck tour are yet to be announced.
And this isn't the only exciting news about the return of Zellers.
The brand recently announced its official rundown of new Zellers locations for the launch, along with hints that even more are coming down the pike.
And if you really want to get the nitty-gritty of what it was like to work at Zellers, Narcity recently sat down with a former employee to get the skinny on what it was like working at the Canadian department store — which included a constant fear of being closed down as far back as 2002!
