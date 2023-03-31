I Went To Zellers & Here's How Its Furniture Compares To IKEA, HomeSense & Walmart
Does Zellers stack up to the other retail giants?
The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Zellers has recently relaunched in Canada and it has come with a huge swath of products.
Part of their new rollout includes a whole new furniture line, so I decided to look into how Zellers holds up against major furniture stalwarts in Canada like IKEA, HomeSense and Walmart.
So, as someone who checked out the latest offerings at the new Zellers locations in Canada, here's what I thought about the surprisingly large selection of furniture that Zellers carries, as compared to other major retailers.
Zellers vs. IKEA
Zellers and IKEA Canada, surprisingly, have a lot in common when it comes to the quality and type of furniture they carry.
They both sell flat-packed furniture that you have to assemble yourself and both have relatively low prices.
However, IKEA has Zellers beat out in variety by a mile.
While you could easily decorate and furnish your entire house with just IKEA products, you'd probably have less ease doing that with things just from Zellers.
Zellers actually has a good selection of chairs, lamps, shelving and decor, but it's hard to beat the massive warehouse of home options you can get from IKEA.
That being said, the similar items they have are quite close in price.
For example, at Zellers, you can get a cushioned chair for $175, whereas a like item from IKEA costs about $100 to $200.
Zellers vs. Walmart
The whole vibe of Zellers feels a bit like a Walmart, especially the furniture section.
However, again, Walmart probably has Zellers beat on variety.
That being said, when I looked at the furniture designs at Zellers, they just seem way more modern, functional and, well, fun than a lot of the stuff I could find at Walmart.
Taking a look at the Walmart website, it also seems that Zellers actually has the world-famous retailer beat on prices in some cases.
For example, a coffee table from Zellers will cost you $79 whereas one of a similar shape and size from Walmart starts at $134 and goes all the way up to around $1,500.
So while Walmart might have more brands and options, it's hard to beat what Zellers is offering.
Zellers vs. HomeSense
This is maybe the hardest comparison.
Anyone familiar with HomeSense knows that finding a specific item can be a bit of a challenge.
The company's entire business model seems to be based on a somewhat random stock, so it's hard to draw a direct comparison.
However, based on my past experience at HomeSense, I'd say that there is a good chance that you can get items from HomeSense cheaper than you can at Zellers, but you'd have to do some serious digging.
While you might be able to find a bookshelf cheaper than a Zellers one — at $89 — you just might have to do a bit of hunting, with a bit of trial and error.
Tempted to check out Zellers furniture section yourself? Well, the Zellers website is now up and running, and it has so many cool products available.
Happy shopping Canada!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.