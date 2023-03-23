Zellers' New Website Is Now Live & You Can Buy Everything From Cheap Furniture To Pet Toys
There are so many products under $5! 🙌
It's here, shoppers! The Zellers website is finally up and running, and it's the perfect time to see whether the lowest price really is the law.
In case you missed it, the company announced that it would be opening in-person Zellers locations in Ontario and Alberta as of Thursday, March 23.
However, even if you don't live in those provinces, you can still get in on the nostalgic action thanks to the newly-launched Zellerswebsite.
Naturally, the site features that classic red-and-white colour scheme that is so iconically Zellers. It also allows Canadians to shop for products that are being sold in-store, including furniture, kitchen supplies, pet items, clothing and more.
To begin with, a lot of the products are from the store's new exclusive house brand, Anko. This includes everything from children's toys to really aesthetic-looking furniture.
And the website actually shows so many cool products that you can purchase for under $5.
Take, for example, these swanky Nola dinner plates, each of which is priced at just $4.
If you're looking for cheap and handy homeware, you can also grab a metal spray bottle for $4, stainless steel bowls with lids for $3, or ice lolly makers for $3.
Meanwhile, you can also pick up a number of Anko essential oils that are priced at $5, or scented candles going for just $1.50.
For the little ones, you can pick up basics like a cute onesie going for just $6.
Even pets don't have to feel left out, with a number of cute toys and feeding bowls for them available for under $10.
Meanwhile, if you're really a hardcore Zellers fan, the brand has also launched Zellers merch, with a whole lot of unisex t-shirts and hoodies with the Zellers logo available.
There's free shipping Canada-wide via The Bay on all orders above $69 and free returns available in-store.
If you want to keep up with the store online, it has also launched a Zellers TikTok account, and it's a burst of truly Canadian nostalgia.
Happy shopping, Canada!
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.