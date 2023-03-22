I Got A Sneak Peek At The New Zellers & It's Not At All What I Expected (PHOTOS)
It was like HomeSense-meets-IKEA!
In case you've missed it, the nostalgic and low-price-focused department store Zellers is making a comeback in Canada, with its launch date being March 23 for locations across Alberta and Ontario.
As a sneak peek, I was given access to one of the first Zellers locations in Canada inside the Hudson's Bay Company at Scarborough Town Hall, and let me say it was really nothing like I expected.
From the decor and the products to the overall vibe, it was like stepping back into the early 2000s — but with a modern and contemporary twist.
If you're preparing to check out the store's relaunch this week, here's a look at what I saw and what surprised me the most.
The decor
Pet products in Zellers.
As someone whose memories of Zellers are a bit more on the "senior citizens shambling down dusty aisles" side of things, I was really surprised with the quality of the new space.
It was sleek and modern, but also with a few nostalgic touches like the Zellers logo and a murals of the iconic mascot, Zeddy.
And while it was, functionally, just a section of an existing Bay store, it did feel well-organized and actually pretty big
The products were arranged nicely and it sort of felt like something between an IKEA and a HomeSense.
The products
An Anko chair.
The products on offer at the new Zellers were among the biggest surprises for me.
Zellers is introducing a new-to-Canada brand called Anko that will be exclusive to them.
This is my first introduction to the brand, but to my understanding it's already particularly popular in Australia.
Nearly every single product in the new Zellers was from Anko, asides from some brand-name items like coffee machines and vacuums.
On first look, a lot of the Anko items looked really modern and stylish, almost like something you'd get at IKEA or even a more expensive store.
Looking at each item further, it was clear a lot of the items were very affordably priced on top of being well-designed and, from what I could see, pretty good quality.
Growing up, Zellers was synonymous with cheap and crappy for me, but this new exclusive brand might be about to change that.
The prices
A selection of kids products.
Going into the new Zellers I really wasn't sure if it was going to be a larky nostalgia trip or an actual relaunch of their original store with the "lowest price is the law" ethos.
And it was definitely the latter.
I found a lot of the products were priced really reasonably and pretty much all of the Anko items had affordable price tags.
You could get massive coffee tables for only $90, packs of utensils for $3, kids' clothes for $10, cabinets and furniture for less than $200 — the list goes on and on.
There were tons of cheap products in sections like pet, kids, decor, kitchen, appliances and much more, and I was really, truly surprised by how little everything cost.
Overall experience
A Zellers sign advertising their low prices.
Walking into Zellers, I really wasn't sure what to expect.
However, I was greeted with what I imagine Zellers could look have looked like today had history been a bit kinder to it. Or, maybe what Target could have been had that worked out in the Great White North.
It was gleaming with just the right touches of red and nostalgic signifiers, without feeling like a pop-up made for getting Instagram engagement.
Walking through I was really surprised by how much there was available, and how affordably the products were priced.
It's the sort of place I could see people hitting up when they move into a new apartment to get some cheap essentials, or for anyone looking for a deal on homeware and decor.
Ultimately, it was a really cool experience to re-live the Zellers life, even if it can't top the time I bought Super Mario Advance 3: Yoshi's Island for the Game Boy Advance in 2003 — but what can really exceed those hazy nostalgia-smoked memories?
If this has you interested, you can check out where the Zellers locations will be opening near you as of Thursday, March 23.
As part of the relaunch in Alberta and Ontario, there will also be the return of the Zellers Diner in the form of a food truck at select locations.
And, if you're local Zellers hasn't been announced just yet, you can start buying stuff on the Zellers website as of the 23rd.