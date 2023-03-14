Zellers Canada Finally Announced Its First Opening Dates & We're Ready To See Zeddy
And the website will be launching as well!
It's official! Zellers has finally announced the first opening dates for their Canada-wide relaunch.
In case you've missed it, the nostalgic retailer that closed down several years ago is coming back to Canada and the date of their return is finally here.
According to a press release from The Bay, Zellers stores are going to be opening up in phases across Canada, with the first stores set to open in Alberta and Ontario on March 23, 2023.
And there's more good news for Zellers Canada fans because the store announced they will also be launching an e-commerce platform on the same day!
So, you can get in on the Zellers experience even if no stores are opening up near you just yet.
The stores will be officially opening in Canada at the following locations on March 23.
- Erin Mills Town Centre, Mississauga
- Burlington Mall, Burlington
- White Oaks Mall, London
- Scarborough Town Centre, Scarborough
- Pen Centre Shopping Plaza, St. Catharines
- Cambridge Centre, Cambridge
- Rideau Centre, Ottawa
- St. Laurent Centre, Ottawa
- Cataraqui Town Centre, Kingston
- Kingsway Garden Mall, Edmonton
- Medicine Hat Mall, Medicine Hat
- Sunridge Mall, Calgary
Fans of the Zellers restaurant will also have something to look forward to as the Zellers food truck will be visiting these locations over the first opening days, with a full schedule to be released.
Zellers has yet to announce when the other locations will be opening, but there will be Zellers stores in B.C., Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec and Nova Scotia.
As for what you can get at Zellers, they're boasting a selection of kitchen and bath products, furniture, home decor, storage, toys, pet products and clothes.
All of their products are based on "quality, design, and value," with a special focus on ensuring shoppers get the best price for their products, they added in the press release.
On top of this launch, they've also launched a TikTok account which features some videos to get you hyped for the nostalgia.
Are you ready to see Zeddy bear again? Because we know we are...
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.