Vintage Zellers Products Are Being Sold Online & This Is What Your Zeddy Bear Might Be Worth
If you got any of these, you could make some money.
If you're a huge Zellers fan and are all pumped for the big Zellers Canada comeback, here's another thing to get you excited.
Vintage Zellers merch is actually selling online these days, and you could actually get some decent cash for that old Zeddy Bear plushie or Club Z keychains.
A scroll through eBay reveals tons of quirky, fun, and surprisingly valuable Zellers branded products. And while many of these aren't selling for thousands, chances are they're still worth more than what you paid for them in the first place!
So, if you have some '90s or 2000s-era Zellers products kicking around, you might want to swing by eBay.
You could find just what you're looking for, be it a chance to buy a quintessentially Canadian product, or to make some cash.
Zellers SEGA Genesis Shirt
The Zellers SEGA shirt.
Price: $48
What could be more 90s than a Zellers shirt branded with a SEGA logo?
According to the post, this shirt was part of a promotional campaign for SEGA Genesis, which hit North America in 1989. It's in a used condition, but is in "excellent shape" and is an XL.
Add in the Puma branding, and you have a real nostalgic item.
Z Club Key Chain
The Club Z keychain.
Price: $19.97
Were you a member of Club Z?
If you weren't, or don't remember it, we'll refresh your memory.
Club Z was a rewards program at Zellers where you could rack up points that could go towards purchases.
This small, used key chain was presumably a promo item for the program and would make a nostalgic and fun addition to your keychain.
Zellers Red Gameboy
A red Game Boy Advance.
Price: $429
The Gameboy Advance is a classic gaming console, and getting this red Zellers exclusive version is going for big bucks on eBay.
There was even a similar Game Boy that sold for $2,000!
This one has definitely been used but the listing says it's in full working order. So why not grab it, pop in a Mario game and play to your heart's content?
Zellers Signature Hockey Cards
A slate of hockey cards.
Price $1,799
Another thing that feels very 90s and early 2000s is the hockey card. And one seller, who has a full slate of them, is asking for a pretty penny for them.
Not only are they specific to the world of Zellers, but they have a certificate of authenticity, ensuring they're the real deal.
Zeddy Plushie
A Zeddy plush toy.
Price: $202.57
Who could ever forget the loveable Zeddy?
The bear mascot has tons of adorable plushie versions of him on eBay. This is just one of the many on the site, with a bunch of vintage Zeddy bears for sale from $30 all the way up to this one for over $200.
So, if you want a Zeddy bear, there's one for many budgets. Conversely, if you have a Zeddy bear in good condition, you might be able to make $200 or more! Best of luck.
Zellers Legend of Zelda Pre-Order Coin
The Zelda coin.
Winning bid: $1,050
More 2000s video game love.
This promotional coin for the 2006 video game The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess was part of the game's preorder at Zellers.
According to the post, this was the seventh out of 10 made, so if you have something similar, you might be sitting on some big, big cash.
It features a coloured image of the game's protagonist on one side, with a bright red Zellers logo on the other.
Zellers Batman Comic Book
The Batman comic.
Sold for: Unknown
Another tie-in with a big, recognizable brand!
This comic book went for "the best offer," after being listed on the site for $299.99.
It was part of a Zellers promotion and was given a grade of 9.2, with a 10 being the best possible score. This means it was basically in mint condition.
So, if you remember getting this comic on a trip to Zellers back in the day, you might be sitting on some money.
If this has got you amped up about the Zellers comeback, then you'll be glad to know that Zellers food is also going to be back — but not in the same way as you remember it.
