Zellers Is Opening 9 New Stores In Ontario This Spring & Here's Where You Can Shop
"Where the lowest price is the law!" 🛍
Zellers is coming back to Ontario in a big way in 2023!
The nostalgic shop is making its way back into consumers' hearts across Canada, with 25 new locations set to open this spring so you can officially relive the glory days.
The treasured Canadian brand will open up "store experiences" inside of Hudson's Bay locations where you can shop for "design-led" items in home goods, decor, toys, apparel, baby and pets, according to a press release.
Zellers stores in Toronto and across Ontario
Here is every Zellers location set to open in spring 2023 in Ontario:
- Erin Mills, Mississauga
- Burlington Mall, Burlington
- White Oaks Mall, London
- Scarborough Town Centre, Scarborough
- Pen Centre Shopping Plaza, St. Catharines
- Cambridge Centre, Cambridge
- Rideau Centre, Ottawa
- St. Laurent Centre, Ottawa
- Cataraqui Town Centre, Kingston
The Zellers experience will be between 8,000 to 10,000 square feet, depending on the location. So, with nine options in Ontario, you'll have plenty of room to browse.
Zellers is already hiring in Ontario at The Bay Head Office in Toronto, so if shopping at Zellers isn't enough for you, you can even work there too.
Shoppers will be able to relive their '90s dreams of begging their parents for a Zellers toy and just buy something for themselves this time around.
The stores will span seven provinces, including British Colombia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia.
Luckily for provinces that won't be getting in-person sellers just yet, an e-commerce site is also set to launch alongside the new stores.
"Opening in communities across the country, the brick-and-mortar locations will complement the first-ever Zellers.ca ecommerce site, ultimately bringing Zellers to nearly every community in Canada," reads the press release.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.