Zellers Is Back For A Pop-Up In Ontario & Suddenly It's 2001 All Over Again (PHOTOS)

The nostalgia is so real! 👀

Courtesy of the Hudson's Bay Company

Hudson's Bay is kicking it old school and bringing Zellers back from the archives for a pop-up shop in Ontario.

Fans of the closed-down retail chain can relive its glory days at the pop-up in Burlington Mall and score some signature Zellers apparel, toys, and more.

Zellers Ontario Courtesy of HBC

A spokesperson for Hudson's Bay told Narcity that the "beloved brand" is meant to delight customers with a fun and nostalgic experience and hinted that more Zellers pop-ups may be underway.

Zellers Ontario Courtesy of HBC

The last two Zellers stores in Ontario closed down in January 2020, but it seems like Hudson's Bay just isn't ready to let it go just yet.

Zellers has even started trending on Twitter with users sharing memes celebrating the beloved chain's return. Canadian Youtuber Stewart Reynolds, aka Brittlestar, even got in the action with a throwback to a love song he once created for Zellers.

So it's safe to say that Ontarians really missed their Zellers.

