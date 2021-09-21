Trending Tags

pop up vaccine clinics

You Can Get 20% Off Hudson's Bay If You Get Vaccinated At Woodbine Mall In Toronto Today

Roll up your sleeve for discounts.

You Can Get 20% Off Hudson's Bay If You Get Vaccinated At Woodbine Mall In Toronto Today
Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime, Hudson's Bay | Google Maps

Hudson's Bay is offering 20% off to anyone who gets vaccinated at Woodbine Mall in Etobicoke today to celebrate the opening of its new vaccine clinic.

Mayor John Tory announced in a statement on Tuesday that residents would receive a discount on all in-store purchases at the new location.

The clinic, which is located at 500 Rexdale Boulevard, will be open from Tuesday to Saturday, 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. for walk-in appointments for first or second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"The opening of the new clinic at Woodbine Mall signals the next step in our efforts to meet our goal of vaccinating 90% of residents in Toronto. This new clinic will help us target an area within our city that has lower vaccination rates and by opening the clinic in a highly frequented area," Tory said.

"I encourage residents who haven't yet received their vaccine to either walk in or book an appointment at the Woodbine Clinic and help us stop the spread of COVID-19," he added.

So if you're looking for a discount at the popular store, it might be time to roll up your sleeve.

