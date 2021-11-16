Trending Tags

Le Chateau Has Officially Relaunched In Canada & It's Bringing Back The Nostalgia

There's a bit of a twist though. 👀

Valentino Visentini | Dreamstime

Oh hey there, fashionistas! Le Chateau is officially back in business, but things might look a little different this time around.

"Iconic Canadian legacy brand Le Château is excited to announce that they are back and more fabulous than ever!" said a press release from Tuesday, November 16.

The retailer just launched a "Glamour capsule" that's currently available online and it has everything you need for dressy holiday outings.

"Inspired by the world of fashion - from designer catwalks in Paris and New York, to the streets of Toronto and Montreal - Le Château's Glamour capsule will continue to uphold the brands reputation as master dress designers, with a range of high-fashion dresses for every occasion," said the release.

The company filed for bankruptcy in October 2020, however, thanks to new ownership from Suzy Shier, you can once again shop for snazzy dresses and cute shoes — but it won't be at an actual Le Chateau store.

Starting in the spring of 2022, select Suzy Shier locations will be carrying Le Chateau clothing that you can shop for IRL. You'll also be able to shop online if that's more your jam.

Le Chateau isn't the only store that fell under rough times in the past few years. Since the pandemic began, several retailers have been forced to say goodbye entirely or close some locations, like Bed Bath and Beyond, The Disney Store, Starbucks, Gap, Topshop, Victoria's Secret and Microsoft, among others.

Who knows — maybe they'll get scooped up by other companies and can return to business like the Suzy Shier and Le Chateau partnership. After all, if Zellers can make a comeback, anything can happen!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

