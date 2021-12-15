Trending Tags

7 Huge Openings In Ontario That Were Kind Of A Big Deal This Year

Zellers came back from the grave, Drake got into the weed business, and more!

Hudson Bay, @daveshotchicken | Instagram

The year is almost over and it's been pretty iconic for new and old businesses opening up across the province.

Ontario has seen it all from Drake's very own cannabis dispensary and the revival of Zellers to mini IKEAs and even a phallic-shaped waffle house.

Here are seven of Ontario's most notable openings in 2021 that you'll still want to check out in the new year.

Zellers

Hudson Bay

Opening date: September 2021

Address: Hudson's Bay, Burlington Mall

What's the hype: Zellers was revived for a pop-up this year inside of Hudson's Bay at Burlington Mall after closing down its last stores in January 2020. The throwback opening offers everything from apparel to toys, and Hudson Bay's has previously hinted that more pop-ups might be underway.

Website

IHOP 

Opening date: November 2021

Address: 60 Sudbury St., Toronto, ON

What's the hype: IHOP is now in Toronto for takeout and delivery. The famous pancake house partnered with Ghost Kitchen Brands to create its first "virtual location" where IHOP lovers can enjoy select items off the menu, according to a press release.

Website

Dave's Hot Chicken

Opening date: January 2021 (First location)

Address: Multiple locations

What's the hype: Dave's Hot Chicken, an LA-based Nashville-style chicken brand, opened its first Canadian location in Toronto serving up hot chicken, sliders and more. Following the restaurant's success with its first opening, which drew massive lines, the chain has already gone on to open more Toronto locations

Website

Mini IKEA

Allysha Howse

Opening date: September 2021 (First location)

Address: Multiple locations

What's the hype: IKEA's furniture is iconic, and now Ontarians have more access to their designs than ever.

IKEA's design studios started opening up in September with their first location in Oshawa and offer shoppers the ability to design their home with a professional. The studios carry a limited amount of merchandise and have online catalogues ready for shoppers to plan out their next project and have already opened several locations across Ontario.

Website

Bullrider

Opening date: November 2021

Address: 67 Selby Rd., Brampton, ON

What's the hype: Toronto legend Drake partnered with Noah "40" Shebib, a producer and founder of OVO, to open a cannabis brand this year, and it's not the only business Drakes invested in.

The weed dispensary opened in Brampton this November and offers "multiple high-grade strains, merchandise, retail and premium cannabis products," according to a press release. Drake stepped into the brand as an investor, partner and advisor, which makes the brand all the more interesting for lovers of the rapper.

Website

Members Only Waffle House

Opening date: August 2021

Address: New Address TBD

What's the hype: Toronto got its very own X-rated waffle house this summer serving up phallic-shaped chocolate-dipped waffles, and while the sensual shop is closed ATM, they will be returning with a new storefront soon!

Website

Craig's Cookies

Opening date: November 2021

Address: 3401 Dufferin St., Toronto, ON

What's the hype: Craig's Cookies opened a new location in Yorkdale Mall, and now lovers of the brand can enjoy over 100 flavours of cookies while shopping.

Website

