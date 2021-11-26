Trending Tags

Drake Is Opening A Weed Dispensary In Ontario This Weekend, But Not In Toronto

Drake Is Opening A Weed Dispensary In Ontario This Weekend, But Not In Toronto
If you're an OVO diehard that is obsessed with everything Drake does, then you probably love living in the 6ix — unless, of course, you want to smoke his weed.

In September, the flagship store for the Toronto icon's new cannabis brand, Bullrider, announced it will be opening in Brampton, which seems like an odd move for the guy who coined the phrase "the 6ix."*

The store, which is located at 67 Selby Rd., is set to host its grand opening on November 27 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.*

The event will include a collaboration with Ozzy's Burgers and allow customers to score special deals on products.

The launch of the cannabis brand, which is named after its namesake strain, Afghani Bullrider, marks Drake's latest partnership with longtime producer and OVO co-founder Noah "40" Shebib.

Shebib revealed in a press release back in October that the business endeavour is incredibly close to his heart because of cannabis's healing effect on his multiple sclerosis.

"My involvement with Bullrider stems from the urge to help consumers access high-grade strains with the same recreational therapeutic benefits that I've been able to enjoy," 40 said.

"It's not just another cannabis brand, Bullrider has a deep reverence for quality cannabis and its medicinal properties which I've always been extremely passionate about," he added.

It's a passion that appears to have rubbed off on none other than Champagne Papi himself.

"I've always viewed 40 as the expert when it comes to cannabis so I'm very excited to invest, partner and contribute to setting a new standard for a premium cannabis experience," Drake said.

*This article has been updated.

