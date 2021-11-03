Drake 'Needs' A WNBA Team To Come To Toronto & Hopefully It Actually Happens
Drizzy's love for basketball goes beyond the Raps. 🏀
Drake, the Toronto Raptor's global ambassador, wants (no, needs) to have another professional basketball team repping the 6ix.
In an Instagram story posted on November 3, Drake tagged the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) and said that he "needs a Toronto team."
As it happens, there aren't any WNBA teams currently representing the Great White North, The Score reports, but the NBA has been hooping in Canada since 1995.
Since Drizzy announced he's looking for a franchise to come to Toronto, several fans have also chimed in with their sounds of support.
On the WNBA's most recent Instagram post, fans have flooded the comments with various cries of giving Drake that Toronto team he's asking for.
"Go help Drizzy out," one Instagrammer commented, while others said the Certified Lover Boy really needs a Toronto team.
Fingers crossed that Drake's dream will soon become a reality for the 6ix!
