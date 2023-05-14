Toronto Hosted Canada's First WNBA Game & People Want The League To Come To The City (PHOTOS)
The game was sold out!
Toronto might be ready for the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) to come to the city for good.
Canada hosted its first WNBA game in Toronto Saturday night with a sold-out audience of over 19,000 fans, according to the WNBA Twitter account.
\u201cTHANK YOU CANADA \ud83e\udde1 Over 19,000 in attendance \ud83d\udc4f\n\nY'all really showed up and showed out in our first #WNBA game in Toronto\u201d— WNBA (@WNBA) 1684076402
The Chicago Sky and Minnesota Lynx faced off at Scotiabank Arena, and Chicago Sky took the win home with a score of 82-74.
\u201cThe @chicagosky win in our first #WNBA game in Canada, 82-74 \n\n@kahleahcopper leading the way with 18 PTS, 9 REB, and 2 AST \ud83d\udc4f\u201d— WNBA (@WNBA) 1684017271
After the game, the two WNBA teams received a standing ovation from the crowd, according to a tweet.
\u201cStanding ovation for the Minnesota Lynx and Chicago Sky after the #WNBACanadaGame #WNBA\u201d— chelsea leite (@chelsea leite) 1684016564
It looks like Toronto fans enjoyed the game, with thousands of fans in the audience and many taking to Twitter to share their desire for the WNBA to expand into the 6ix.
\u201cAnyways. Where are all those dudes that were saying "nobody cares about the #WNBA" when the #WNBACanadaGame was first announced? I just wanna talk.\u201d— Jurassic Parkour (@Jurassic Parkour) 1684031478
\u201cBRING THE W TO THE NORTH! \ud83d\udde3\ufe0f\n#WNBACanadaGame #WNBACanada #WNBA\u201d— bana \ud83e\udd0e (@bana \ud83e\udd0e) 1684016104
Other sports fans seem to be hoping that the success of the first Canadian game could lead to a Canadian team.
\u201cHistory!\n\n Hopefully this leads to a Canadian team! \ud83e\udd1e #WNBA\u201d— Charlie Bender (@Charlie Bender) 1684016616
Toronto politician and Official Critic for the Attorney General Kristyn Wong-Tam is also championing a WNBA expansion into the six.
\u201cToronto welcomes the @WNBA with a 19,800 person sold-out crowd. I say we aced our audition. We have the best fans and are ready to host the expansion. Let\u2019s do this! \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6 #WNBACanadaGame\n#HERstory\u201d— Kristyn Wong-Tam \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6 (@Kristyn Wong-Tam \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6) 1684076515
NBA legends Luguentz Dort and Serge Ibaka also showed up to the game and showed their support, according to the WNBA.
\u201cWe see you \ud83d\udc40\n\n@NBA stars @luthebeast and @sergeibaka are in the house for our first #WNBA game in Canada \ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6\u201d— WNBA (@WNBA) 1684012893
Toronto certainly has an interest in the WNBA, so only time will tell if a Canadian expansion is to come.