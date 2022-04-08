Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

ontario elections 2022

Kristyn Wong-Tam Is Leaving Toronto City Council & Plans To Run As Ontario's NDP Candidate

Wong-Tam is seeking NDP nomination to become the next MPP for Toronto Centre.

Toronto Staff Writer
Kristyn Wong-Tam. Right: Toronto City Hall.

@kristynwongtam | Instagram, Vichaya Kiatyingangsulee | Dreamstime

Toronto city councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam announced in a statement on Friday that they will not be running for re-election for City Council in October 2022.

Wong-Tam represents Ward 13 and says she has decided "after a great deal of consideration and conversations" to put their name "forward to seek the NDP nomination to become the next Member of Provincial Parliament for Toronto Centre," in June's provincial election.

According to her statement, their resignation from their post at City Council will be effective on May 4, 2022.

"To the residents of Ward 13 - Toronto Centre, it is with much gratitude and love that I announce that I will not be seeking re-election for City Council in October," wrote Wong-Tam.

"The amazing Ward 13 team will continue to work at full speed to support residents as well as the interim Councillor and ensure a smooth transition after the next municipal election."

In a thread of tweets posted on April 8, Wong-Tam wrote, "Serving you as your City Councillor in Toronto Centre for almost 12 years has been the greatest honour of my life. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the trust you have placed in me."

Multiple NDP MPPs commented on the Twitter thread writing warm words of encouragement to Wong-Tam.

"Kristyn, this is incredible news! You will be a fantastic MPP for Toronto Centre and I look forward to serving with you as part of our @OntarioNDP team at Queen's Park!" wrote Tom Rakocevic, Ontario NDP MPP of Humber River-Black Creek.

