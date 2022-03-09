Editions

ontario election 2022

Elections Ontario Is Hiring For So Many Roles & You Can Make Up To $25 An Hour

Hurry up and apply before the deadline.

Ontario Election worker. Right: Someone on the Ontario Election website.

@electionson | Instagram

Get ready because Elections Ontario is hiring a bunch of people for the election season, and you can get paid up to $25 an hour.

The portal is open until 9 p.m. on May 31 for online applications. Another option, Elections Ontario told Narcity, is to apply in person at "their returning office once the election has been called. The returning offices will start contacting applicants beginning May 4."

Here is a list of a few jobs that Elections Ontario is hiring for that could be all yours.

Area Manager

Salary: $25 per hour.

Who Should Apply: If you're able to work up to 13 hours on election day, have good handwriting and the ability to calculate, track and gather ballot numbers manually, then this may be the job for you.

Apply Here

Deputy Returning Officer

Salary: $19 per hour

Who Should Apply: If working 13-hour shifts is a piece of cake for you and you are a multi-tasker who can handle various jobs at the same time, such as counting ballots or problem-solving, you should definitely apply to this job.

Apply Here

Poll Clerk

Salary: $17 per hour

Who Should Apply: In this job, the applicant will be assisting the Deputy Returning Officer with processing electors. If you have good communication skills, can report to the manager about any inconveniences and observe voting procedures, you might want to apply for this job.

Apply Here

Information Assistant

Salary: $15 per hour

Who Should Apply: The applicant must have good interpersonal communication and customer service skills for this job. Hours at this job could be up to 13 hours, and the ability to stand for that long and work is another requirement. If you need to get your step count numbers up, then this may be the job for you.

Apply Here

Advance Poll Information Assistant

Salary: $15 per hour

Who Should Apply: This job requires more hours than the others and will expect employees to work up to 10 consecutive days during the advance poll period and up to 11 hours a day. So, if you're 16 years or older and are up for a few working hours, then this may be the job for you.

Apply Here

Advance Poll Supervising Deputy Returning Office

Salary: $25 per hour.

Who Should Apply: Lifting 60 Ibs is a requirement for this job, so if you've been hitting the gym, then consider this your workout. Additionally, the successful candidate will be expected to resolve situations efficiently and learn quickly.

Apply Here

Supervising Deputy Returning Officer

Salary: $25 an hour

Who Should Apply: If you have strong interpersonal communication and problem-solving skills to help staff and the public with any issues and the ability to rationalize situations, this may be the perfect job position for you.

Apply Here

Deputy Returning Officer (Tech)

Salary: $20 an hour

Who Should Apply: This job requires the applicant to process electors, revise the information and issue ballots using a computer equipped with Elections Ontario software. So, if you're tech-savvy and enjoy solving problems, get that application started.

Apply Here

