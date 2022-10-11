Toronto's Advance Voting Is Now Open & Here's Where To Cast Your Ballot
If finding out when and where to vote in Toronto is a process that never fails to stress you out, don't worry you're not alone.
According to the city's website, advanced voting polls for municipalities will be open October 7 to 14, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and finding a spot to cast your ballot early is blissfully straightforward.
The first step will be to open up a MyVote application here. The app will then ask you to supply an address, which, once entered, grants you access to the following information:
- Your voters' list status
- All candidates running in your ward
- Where and when to vote
- The option to view, download, or print your Voter Information Card (VIC)
- Discover your ward
- Accessibility information about your voting place
- A sample of your ballot
It's worth noting that you don't need a VIC to vote. The card just confirms to election officials that you're on the list and cuts down your time at the polls.
Anyone on the voters' list should have received their VIC before advance voting began.
You are required to show election officials acceptable identification to receive your ballot. You will be required to provide one piece of photo ID with your name and Toronto address on it.
The following are some of the items that qualify as acceptable forms of identification:
- A government-issued health card, driver's licence, or photo ID card
- A bank-issued credit card statement, bank account statement, cancelled personalized cheque, or loan agreement
- Hydro, telephone, TV, water, or gas bills
- Employer-issued cheques, T4 statements, or payment receipts issued by or proof of direct deposit from Ontario Works or Ontario Disability Support Program
Election day takes place in Toronto on Monday, October 24, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.