The City Of Toronto Is Hiring 15K People To Work The Election & You Can Make $425 In A Day
All in a day's work.
The City of Toronto is looking to hire over 15,000 people to work the 2022 municipal election, and you can make over $400 for a single shift.
Election day takes place on Monday, October 24, 2022, with the city requiring most of its available roles to work from 8:00 a.m. to around 9:00 p.m.
Some of the highest paying roles include Managing Deputy Returning Officers for $425, and Deputy Returning Officers for $395, both of which require previous experience managing staff among other responsibilities.
Anyone hired to be a Standby Officer will get $265 for election day and can work during advance voting days from October 7 to 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. for $125 daily — but they must have a cell phone and access to a vehicle to qualify. Those selected to be Voter Assist Terminal Officers, a role that pays $235, will be required to work at least four of the advance voting days, in addition to election day.
The jobs also require applicants to attend three hours of virtual training, which is included in your pay. However, the city warns that individuals get nothing if they complete the modules but don't show up to work.
"If you don't attend training, you will be removed from your work assignment," it adds.
All roles require you to be eligible to work in Canada, 18 years of age or older on or before election day, have a valid Social Insurance Number, and be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
If you're interested in applying, you'll need to create an account and go through the Toronto Election jobs portal, which you can access here.
Make sure you provide the city with an up-to-date address when signing up, as your cheque will be sent there around six weeks after election day.