6 City Of Toronto Jobs That Pay Over $30 An Hour & Make Living There More Affordable
Love the city? Why not work for it?
Locking down a City of Toronto job is an underrated and lucrative opportunity for anyone looking to make the 6ix their forever home.
In fact, working for the city not only lets you contribute to Toronto's growing infrastructure, but most positions pay well enough to cover the city's pricey living expenses.
If the latter doesn't pique the interest of those currently struggling to have a social life and pay rent in the city, you may want to check yourself, before, well, you know.
However, if you're just a "believe it when you see it" type of person, check out the openings below. Who knows, maybe you'll find the career you've been looking for or at the very least the salary.
Consultant Recruitment
Salary: $83,228.60 - $97,770.40
Job Category: Human Resources
Who Should Apply: Human Resources professionals with highly-developed recruitment, consultation and customer service skills and experience working in a "fast-paced unionized environment."
Electrician
Salary: $39.83 an hour
Job Category: Trades
Who Should Apply: Those who have obtained a Certificate of Qualification as an Industrial Electrician and have considerable experience working in various electrical-related work fields.
Public Health Inspector
Salary: $42.09 - $46.12 an hour
Job Category: Health Services
Who Should Apply: Individuals who have a university degree in science or health sciences as well a Canadian Certificate in Public Health Inspection and experience working in related fields.
Sign Maker
Salary: $30.88 an hour
Job Category: Operations and Maintenance
Who Should Apply: People with experience in sign manufacturing (vinyl lettering systems, silk screening, and hand lettering processes.)
Registered Nurse LTC
Salary: $39.92 - $43.71 an hour
Job Category: Health Services
Who Should Apply: Anyone who has a certificate of Competence from the College of Nurses of Ontario and experience working in a long-term care environment.
Dentist
Salary: $112,075.60-$131,677.00
Job Category: Health Services
Who Should Apply: Those who have a graduate degree in Dentistry from a recognized university and a license from the Royal College of Dental Surgeons of Ontario. Considerable experience working in your field.