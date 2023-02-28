toronto jobs

The City Of Toronto Is Hiring For So Many Roles & You Could Make Up To $200K

Are you looking to bump up your salary this year? Well then, locking down a job with the City of Toronto may be the way to go.

The city is currently looking to fill various roles, with some offering annual salaries of over $200,000.

Director, Community Safety and Wellbeing

Salary: $160,062.00 to $200,026.00

Division: Social Development

Who Should Apply: Applicants should have a senior management background and be able to provide strategic leadership by utilizing their expertise in managing complex socio-economic issues and outcome metrics.

Apply Here

Project Manager

Salary: $93,500 to $119,274

Division: 311 Toronto

Who Should Apply: People with project management expertise in either a major public or private sector organization.

Apply Here

Business Analyst

Salary: $86,500 to $108,459

Division: Policy

Who Should Apply: Individuals should possess a post-secondary education in one of the following fields:

  • Data Science
  • Data Analysis
  • Data Management
  • Computer Science

Apply Here

Engineer

Salary: $93,500.00 to $119,274.00

Division: Engineering

Who Should Apply: Applicants must have obtained a post-secondary diploma in civil or municipal engineering.

Apply Here

Policy Development Officer, Child Services

Salary: $101,900.00 to $131,222.00

Division: Children's Services

Who Should Apply: People who have a post-secondary education in social sciences or public administration.

You'll also need previous experience managing stakeholders.

Apply Here

HR Business Partner

Salary: $101,900.00 to $131,222.00

Division: People and Equity

Who Should Apply: Individuals experienced in managing human resources in a complex work environment.

Apply Here

Supervisor Operations Coordination

Salary: $93,500.00 to $119,274.00

Division: Transportation Services

Who Should Apply: You should have a deep understanding of the day-to-day operations of Toronto's Transportation Services.

Apply Here

