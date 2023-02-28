The City Of Toronto Is Hiring For So Many Roles & You Could Make Up To $200K
These salaries are lucrative. 💰💰💰
Are you looking to bump up your salary this year? Well then, locking down a job with the City of Toronto may be the way to go.
The city is currently looking to fill various roles, with some offering annual salaries of over $200,000.
Is money everything? No, but a well-paying job can definitely make a difference in your life.
Which, is why you should check out the listings below!
Director, Community Safety and Wellbeing
Salary: $160,062.00 to $200,026.00
Division: Social Development
Who Should Apply: Applicants should have a senior management background and be able to provide strategic leadership by utilizing their expertise in managing complex socio-economic issues and outcome metrics.
Project Manager
Salary: $93,500 to $119,274
Division: 311 Toronto
Who Should Apply: People with project management expertise in either a major public or private sector organization.
Business Analyst
Salary: $86,500 to $108,459
Division: Policy
Who Should Apply: Individuals should possess a post-secondary education in one of the following fields:
- Data Science
- Data Analysis
- Data Management
- Computer Science
Engineer
Salary: $93,500.00 to $119,274.00
Division: Engineering
Who Should Apply: Applicants must have obtained a post-secondary diploma in civil or municipal engineering.
Policy Development Officer, Child Services
Salary: $101,900.00 to $131,222.00
Division: Children's Services
Who Should Apply: People who have a post-secondary education in social sciences or public administration.
You'll also need previous experience managing stakeholders.
HR Business Partner
Salary: $101,900.00 to $131,222.00
Division: People and Equity
Who Should Apply: Individuals experienced in managing human resources in a complex work environment.
Supervisor Operations Coordination
Salary: $93,500.00 to $119,274.00
Division: Transportation Services
Who Should Apply: You should have a deep understanding of the day-to-day operations of Toronto's Transportation Services.
