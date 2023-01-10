The City Of Toronto Is Hiring Right Now & You Don't Need A Degree To Make Over $30 An Hour
There's a recruitment open house this month.
If you're looking for a career change then get your resume ready, because the City of Toronto is hiring and you can make way over minimum wage without a degree.
The city is looking for individuals to work in its Solid Waste Management Services division. The jobs come with "competitive pay, excellent benefits and pension, opportunities for career growth, an inclusive work environment and more."
There are two types of positions available — Solid Waste Collection Operators and Heavy Equipment Operators.
The Solid Waste Collection Operators earn $30.62 an hour and are responsible for completing reports, operating a variety of vehicles, and lifting loads of garbage and other materials.
Applicants must have a valid Ontario Class "D" Driver’s License with "Z" endorsement and "must qualify for the City’s equipment operating permits and requirements."
The Heavy Equipment Operators earn $31.34 an hour and responsibilities include operating heavy motorized equipment, installing equipment attachments, and maintaining vehicles.
To qualify, you must have a valid Ontario Class "A" Driver's License with "Z" endorsement as well as experience operating "tractor-trailers, rubber tire articulated loaders, track loaders and backhoe."
You can read the full job descriptions and apply to these positions online.
The city is also hosting a Recruitment Open House on January 28 in Scarborough where you can learn more about the jobs. You should bring your resume, proof of eligibility to work, and valid AZ or DZ driver’s licence.
There are both full time and temporary opportunities available, so if you're on the hunt for a new job, these positions could be worth checking out.
Solid Waste Management Services
Salary: $30.62 + per hour
Company: City of Toronto
Who Should Apply: The City of Toronto is hiring for its Solid Waste Management Services division and you can make way over minimum wage.