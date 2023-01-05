Air Canada Is Hiring So Many Toronto Jobs & Their Benefits Will Have You Flying Worldwide
How do discounted flights sound? ✈️
Air Canada is hiring in Toronto, and if you love to travel, you may consider applying.
The airline offers some stellar employee benefits, and you can travel the world with special flight rates for you and your immediate family as a work perk.
Employees can cash in on discounts on rental cars, vacation packages, hotels, and tour operations, so your travel savings won't stop at your flight gate, according to Air Canada.
In addition to travel perks for the wanderlust-loving soul, you can also count on practical benefits like health, dental and a pension, depending on your career.
Here are six Air Canada jobs that are open in Toronto right now.
Loyalty Partnership Manager
Who Should Apply: Anyone with a degree or diploma in marketing or business with up to five years of experience working with airlines or in customer service that's a strategic thinker and problem solver.
Industrial Electrician
Who Should Apply: Candidates with their Red Seal 309A or 442A and a high school diploma who are familiar with ground power and air conditioning units may be a good fit for this position. Bonus points if you speak more than one language.
Business Insight Analyst
Who Should Apply: If you're a statistics whiz with a degree or diploma in Statistics or Computer Science, you could be a great fit for this role. Especially if you have experience with programming and statistical software.
Bilingual candidates who speak french are preferred for this role, so language-learning enthusiasts may be in luck.
Operation Specialist
Who Should Apply: If dealing with airport delays doesn't freak you out and you have a post-secondary degree or diploma focused on aviation, you're off to a good start. This role requires aviation experience and the ability to work well under pressure with a problem-solving mentality.
Pilot
Who Should Apply: Pilots looking to fly for Air Canada will need 2,000 hours of air time and will have to pass Air Canada's and Transport Canada's requirements for a Category 1 medical certificate.
You'll also need your Canadian Airline Transport Pilot Licence and the ability to hold a restricted Area Identity Card.
A post-secondary degree or diploma will also help push your application along.
Air Canada Maintenance Team Leader
Who Should Apply: Anyone with a valid Aircraft Maintenance Engineer that's okay with shift work and thinks they can successfully manage aircraft maintenance.
To do so, you'll need to be familiar with line maintenance procedures and have great communication skills.