Air Canada Is Hiring Flight Attendants In Toronto & You Can Make Just Over $28 Per Hour
No degree needed! ✈️
If you're looking for a job that pays well and lets you travel the world, you may be in luck. Air Canada is currently hiring flight attendants out of Toronto, Vancouver, and Calgary, and you could be their latest recruit.
According to a job posting on Oct. 17, the Canadian airline is offering flight attendants $28.85 per hour — an increase from the $28.28 they were offering new candidates this time last year. So you can explore the world while making a decent wage.
Air Canada is looking for people who are 18 years of age or older, have a valid passport for travel to countries that Air Canada flies to, with excellent customer service skills. The positions they're looking to fill are permanent and you don't need a degree to qualify.
So if you consider yourself a safety-minded, empathetic and caring individual who can problem-solve on the fly, this role may be a great fit for you.
You'll also have to have top-notch grooming skills to keep your uniform tidy and be okay with working some odd hours and holidays.
Bilingual applicants who can speak both English and French are preferred, and another language is considered an asset.
If you are offered a position, you will have to go through a 7-week training course in Vancouver or Toronto, where the pay will be at a lower rate.
Applicants will also go through a criminal background check and must be vaccinated for COVID-19.
