Air Canada Is Hiring Flight Attendants For $28 An Hour In Toronto & You Might Qualify
Are you looking for a job and also have a passion for travel? Air Canada is currently hiring flight attendants out of Toronto and Montreal, and you could qualify.
According to Air Canada, they are hiring for temporary and permanent positions out of the 6ix, and the hourly wage is starting up at $28.28 an hour.
The eligibility criteria aren't that strict, either. Air Canada is looking for people who have a warm personality, think about safety first, and have a deep passion for excellent service. You should be a confident and poised public speaker and a good listener who can act as a naturally gracious host to your passengers.
Think you have what it takes? In order to apply you need to be at least 18 years old, have a valid Canadian passport, speak fluent English (you get higher preference if you can also speak French!), and be able to participate in their extensive seven-week training program out of one of their bases in Toronto, Montreal or Vancouver.
Training is paid, too, but at a lower rate than the $28.28 hourly wage.
As of October 31, Air Canada staff will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Who Should Apply: Anyone 18 and over who wants to take their career to new heights (and get to travel, too)! If you live and breathe customer service, can speak English fluently, and also speak French as a bonus, this job is for you. Applicants will also have to be able to work irregular hours and be prepared for a flexible work schedule.
