Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Toronto
Mobile sign in image
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Money
canada jobs

Air Canada Is Hiring Flight Attendants For $28 An Hour In Toronto & You Might Qualify

Are you prepared to fly around the world? ✈️

Air Canada Is Hiring Flight Attendants For $28 An Hour In Toronto & You Might Qualify
@aircanada | Instagram, Tom Samworth | Dreamstime

Are you looking for a job and also have a passion for travel? Air Canada is currently hiring flight attendants out of Toronto and Montreal, and you could qualify.

According to Air Canada, they are hiring for temporary and permanent positions out of the 6ix, and the hourly wage is starting up at $28.28 an hour.

The eligibility criteria aren't that strict, either. Air Canada is looking for people who have a warm personality, think about safety first, and have a deep passion for excellent service. You should be a confident and poised public speaker and a good listener who can act as a naturally gracious host to your passengers.

Think you have what it takes? In order to apply you need to be at least 18 years old, have a valid Canadian passport, speak fluent English (you get higher preference if you can also speak French!), and be able to participate in their extensive seven-week training program out of one of their bases in Toronto, Montreal or Vancouver.

Training is paid, too, but at a lower rate than the $28.28 hourly wage.

As of October 31, Air Canada staff will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Air Canada Flight Attendant

Salary: $28.28/hr

Company: Air Canada

Who Should Apply: Anyone 18 and over who wants to take their career to new heights (and get to travel, too)! If you live and breathe customer service, can speak English fluently, and also speak French as a bonus, this job is for you. Applicants will also have to be able to work irregular hours and be prepared for a flexible work schedule.

Apply Here

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

Canada Post Has Jobs For The Holiday Season In BC & You Don't Need A Degree Or Experience

Interested in earning "good money" over the holiday season?

Shawn Goldberg | Dreamstime, Roger Mcclean | Dreamstime

Canada Post is hiring tons of postal clerks to keep up with the demand of the holiday season.

The national mail company is looking for 40 people to work out of their processing centre in Richmond, B.C.

Keep Reading Show less

Yorkdale Shopping Centre Is Having A Huge Job Fair This Week & Over 20 Stores Are Hiring

Some of the retailers include Lululemon and Sephora.

Google Maps

Yorkdale Shopping Centre is hosting a massive job fair this week that includes some of North America's most iconic retailers.

The event will take place on Thursday, October 14, from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Yorkdale Shopping Centre near the Kandy Gallery.

Keep Reading Show less

Walmart Canada Is Hiring 12K Associates & You Can Get An Interview By Just Going Into A Store

Associates get a Walmart discount card and can take part in a tuition reimbursement program!

Andreistanescu | Dreamstime, @walmartcanada | Instagram

If you're looking for a job, Walmart Canada is hiring 12,000 new and permanent associates across the country to help the company get ready for the holiday shopping season.

The retailer is hosting two national hiring days on October 14 and 15 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. local time in stores, distribution and fleet centres all over Canada.

Keep Reading Show less

The Government Of Canada Is Hiring Nurses Across The Country & It Pays Almost $100K A Year

Nurses are needed to support the COVID-19 response at airports and ports of entry.

@wchospital | Instagram, @canborder | Instagram

If any nurses are looking for work right now, the Government of Canada is hiring and the salary ranges from $80,906 to $97,384 a year.

The Public Health Agency of Canada is looking for nurses across the country to support the country's COVID-19 response — helping to enforce enhanced border measures at airports and points of entry — and people living in Canada along with Canadian citizens who live abroad can apply online.

Keep Reading Show less