Canada's Passport Just Landed In The Top 10 Of The Most Powerful Worldwide

It's a good one to have! ✈️

Canada's Passport Just Landed In The Top 10 Of The Most Powerful Worldwide
Margolana | Dreamstime

New data shows that the Canadian passport comes in as the eighth most powerful in the world.

The latest index from Henley & Partners looked at 199 different passports and 227 different travel destinations. It ranked passports based on how many destinations someone holding a specific passport could travel to without needing a visa.

Tied with Canada in the eighth spot on the index was Australia, with both countries having the ability to travel to 184 countries without a visa.

In first place were Japan and Singapore, where passport holders can travel to 192 countries without a visa. Afghanistan landed at the bottom of the index with the ability to travel to only 26 countries without a visa.

According to their press release, "countries in the global north with high-ranking passports have enforced some of the most stringent inbound Covid-19-related travel restrictions, while many countries with lower-ranking passports have relaxed their borders without seeing this openness reciprocated."

"This has created an ever-widening gap in travel freedom even for fully vaccinated travellers from countries at the lower end of the passport power ranking who remain locked out of most of the world."

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

