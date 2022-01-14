The Best Passports In 2022 Were Just Ranked & You Can Go Almost Anywhere With These Ones
It's nice to have options!
Not all passports are created equal; some offer more travel freedom than others.
Global citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners has released its Henley Passport Index for 2022, and it’s a tie at the top for the most powerful passport in the world.
According to the report, as of 2022, the average number of countries that you can visit without having to get a visa in advance has nearly doubled from 57 to 107.
The index's Global Passport Ranking puts Japan and Singapore in first place, with access to 192 countries without a visa, while at the very bottom is Afghanistan, whose passport gives holders access to just 26 countries without a visa.
Our latest #GlobalMobilityReport is out and provides #investors, #entrepreneurs and #HNWIs with exclusive commentary by leading scholars and experts on the major trends influencing mobility patterns in 2022.https://www.henleyglobal.com/publications/global-mobility-report/2022-q1\u00a0\u2026— Henley & Partners (@Henley & Partners) 1641980340
The index looks at 199 different passports and 227 different travel destinations, and it scores each passport based on the number of destinations for which a visa is not required.
There are plenty of ties in the rankings, and this year there were 33 countries in the top 10, including the U.S. and Canada.
Forbes reported that the U.S. has fallen down the rankings over the past seven years, landing at number seven in 2021. This year, however, the U.S. passport moved up a spot to sixth place.
Several European countries occupy the top of the ranking, while the bottom of the list includes several conflict zones such as Afghanistan, Syria and Yemen.
Here are the top 10 passports in the ranking:
- Japan and Singapore (192 countries)
- Germany and South Korea (190 countries)
- Finland, Italy, Luxembourg and Spain (189 countries)
- Austria, Denmark, France, Netherlands and Sweden (188 countries)
- Ireland and Portugal (187 countries)
- Belgium, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, the U.K. and the U.S. (186 countries)
- Australia, Canada, Czech Republic, Greece and Malta (185 countries)
- Hungary and Poland (183 countries)
- Lithuania and Slovakia (182 countries)
- Estonia, Latvia and Slovenia (181 countries)