The Best Passports Of Summer 2022 Were Ranked & These Ones Will Take You Almost Anywhere
If you've got one of these, don't let it expire!
The best passports to travel with were just ranked for 2022, and it really pays off if you've got citizenship in one of the countries that made the top tier of this summer's list.
The Passport Index looks at all 193 United Nations countries along with six territories and scores them based on how many countries you can visit, either with or without a visa.
The list includes plenty of ties throughout the rankings, but only one country came in at No. 1 on the list.
That country was the United Arab Emirates, with a passport that will get you into 116 countries visa-free and another 55 nations with a visa.
No. 2 on the list is much more crowded, with a 10-way tie between South Korea and several nations in Europe.
The second-most powerful passports are:
- South Korea
- Germany
- Sweden
- Finland
- Luxembourg
- Spain
- France
- Italy
- The Netherlands
- Austria
All 10 passports at No. 2 will get you into 168 countries, but some — such as Germany — had more visa-free options than others.
The United States passport joined several other nations in a tie for No. 3 on the list, although it doesn't have quite the same visa-free access as the others.
- United States
- Poland
- Denmark
- Belgium
- Portugal
- Switzerland
- Japan
- Ireland
The post-Brexit U.K. passport tied six other countries for No. 4 on the list.
- Norway
- Malta
- Czech Republic
- Greece
- Hungary
- United Kingdom
- New Zealand
Trailing behind those countries at No. 5 is Canada in a group that also includes Australia and Singapore.
- Lithuania
- Slovakia
- Canada
- Australia
- Singapore
A total of 42 countries made the top 10 list.
Meanwhile, the weakest passport on the list was Afghanistan, followed by Iraq and Syria.
If you're planning a trip this year, you might want to check out the list to see where you'll get the warmest welcome!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.