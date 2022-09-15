Pakistani Passport-Holders In Canada Can Visit Some Countries Visa-Free & Here's Where
One country offers a visa-free stay for up to 6 months!
Even if you don't have a Canadian passport, there are still countries that immigrants and international students across the country can travel to without a visa.
Those with Chinese, Filipino, and Indian passports in Canada can all fly to some pretty sunny and beachy places visa-free, and according to Passport Index, Pakistani passport holders are no different.
So if you're from Pakistan and looking to travel to some tropical islands ripe with remote waterfalls, colourful seabeds, and warm temperatures, here are the countries you can visit from Canada without needing a visa.
(Some routes might involve lengthy flights, but we've arranged this list in ascending order of travel time)
St. Vincent and the Grenadines
How long can you stay without a visa: One month
How far from Canada: Direct flight from Toronto (5 hours and 15 minutes)
Why You Should Go: Sailing enthusiasts can enjoy the turquoise waters of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. For the others, it's a destination with remote sandbars and uninhabited islands, in case you're feeling adventurous.
Barbados
How long can you stay without a visa: Three months
How far from Canada: Direct flight from Toronto (5 hours and 20 minutes)
Why You Should Go: Take a quick trip south of the Canadian border to the island of Barbados, where you could soak up some sunshine and enjoy an eclectic cuisine inspired by Irish, East Indian, West African, English, and Taino influences.
Dominica
How long can you stay without a visa: Six months
How far from Canada: The flight from Toronto includes two stops (18 hours and 41 minutes)
Why You Should Go: Take the chance to snorkel in some warm waters and swim among colourful seabeds near this island, at the edge of the Caribbean Sea.
Vanuatu
How long can you stay without a visa: One month
How far from Canada: The flight from Toronto includes two stops (30 hours and 46 minutes)
Why You Should Go: This green paradise in the South Pacific is made up of many small islands. You can bring your friends and/or fam to explore its volcanic ash plains and remote waterfalls, as well as visit local heritage sites and villages.
Micronesia
How long can you stay without a visa: One month
How far from Canada: The flight from Toronto includes three stops (46 hours and 35 minutes)
Why You Should Go: The Federated States of Micronesia stay at a relatively warm temperature all year. This nation is home to many islands (602 to be exact), one of which, according to its tourism website, is one of the wettest places on earth -- so you'd want to check the weather forecast beforehand.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.