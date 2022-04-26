11 Countries Canadians Can Travel To For Up To 90 Days Without A Visa In 2022
Grab your Canadian passport and your suitcase! If you've been dreaming of an adventure overseas, there are so many places Canadian citizens can visit without a visa for up to 90 days.
From the tropical golden beaches of Costa Rica, to the historic architecture of France, and the rolling hills of Ireland, there are actually over 180 destinations Canuck travellers can visit as a tourist without having to obtain a visa.
It's worth keeping in mind that you will need a valid and in-date passport though. With wait times reaching record-breaking levels right now, it's worth checking your passport's validity before you book a flight and pack your bag.
Travellers heading overseas may also be required to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine, evidence they have sufficient funds in their back account and sometimes show they've booked a return flight or a flight out of the country.
Here's a look at just a few of the countries you could explore in 2022 without a pre-approved tourist visa.
Costa Rica
How Long You Can Stay: Canadian passport holders can travel visa-free for up to a maximum 90 days.
What Else You Need: A valid Canadian passport, proof of funds in your bank account, a ticket showing your intention to leave the country.
Why You Should Go: If Central America is on your bucket list, how about a trip to Costa Rica?
This tropical country offers glorious coastlines, exciting volcanoes and giant rainforests, as well as incredible resorts, bars and tourist attractions. Oh, and the weather gets pretty nice too!
France
How Long You Can Stay: A tourist via is not required for Canadian passport holders for stays up to 90 days in any 180-day period.
What Else You Need: Customs officials may for proof of a return or onward ticket, as well as proof of sufficient funds to cover your stay.
Why You Should Go: Say goodbye to Canada and hello to Europe. In France, you'll find some of the world's most iconic landmarks, as well as the country's famous architecture, art and cuisine.
Steeped in culture and charm, you'll discover history and beauty around every corner.
Japan
How Long You Can Stay: Those with a Canadian passport do not require a tourist visa for stays up to a maximum of 90 days.
What Else You Need: A value passport, a return airline ticket, proof of a place to stay in Japan and proof of sufficient funds. You may also need to prove your reason for visit is tourism.
Why You Should Go: Those looking for an adventure in Asia should consider Japan, where a visa-free vacation is on offer for Canadian citizens.
Here, you'll discover the country's pristine natural scenery, authentic food, friendly people and many UNESCO World Heritage Sites. What's not to love?
New Zealand
How Long You Can Stay: Canada is on New Zealand’s visa waiver list. This means that Canadian nationals may visit without an NZ visa and stay for up to three months, as long as they have an New Zealand Electronic Travel Authority (NZeTA).
What Else You Need: Canadians should apply for an NZeTA before visiting. An onward or return ticket, proof of sufficient funds and more may be required by border officials.
Why You Should Go: Say hello to towering mountains, mist-cloaked fjords and rich culture, here in New Zealand.
From small towns and giant cities, to nature, nature and more nature, this island country has so much to offer.
Just remember to check local COVID-19 border restrictions before you consider booking a trip!
Ireland
How Long You Can Stay: Tourist visas are not required for Canadian citizens staying for up to 90 days.
What Else You Need: A valid passport, a return or onward ticket and proof of sufficient funds.
Why You Should Go: The lively atmosphere of Ireland can be found all over the country and not just in Dublin.
Known for its history, rolling natural beauty and incredibly friendly people, this country should be on every European-inspired bucket list.
Greece
How Long You Can Stay: Visa-free travel for Canadian citizens applies to stays of up to 90 days in any 180-day period.
What Else You Need: A Canadian passport with at least three months validity.
Why You Should Go: Live out your Mamma Mia! dreams out in Greece, where Canadian visitors can stay for up to 90 days visa-free.
You'll be able to discover the crystal clear waters and golden beaches, historic towns and sensational local cuisine. Oh, and the Greek summer sun is nothing short of spectacular!
Argentina
How Long You Can Stay: Canadian citizens do not require a visa for stays of up to 90 days.
What Else You Need: A passport valid for at least six months, proof of onward/return flights, proof of sufficient funds.
Why You Should Go: Brush up on your Spanish and head over to Argentina, where you'll find distinct culture, rich history and a thriving nightlife scene.
Famous internationally for its wine, food and music, this large and full-of-life country should be on everyone's South America bucket list.
Malaysia
How Long You Can Stay: Canadian citizens can visit Malaysia as a tourist visa-free for up to 90 days.
What Else You Need: A passport with at least six months validity beyond the date you expect to leave. You may need to register your biometrics upon arrival, too.
Why You Should Go: The diverse country of Malaysia offers thriving, modern cities and deserted, green jungles, as well as everything in between!
Canadians can discover incredible beaches, historic architecture, traditional art and performances and so much more. What are you waiting for?
Hong Kong
How Long You Can Stay: A tourist visa is not required for stays of up to 90 days.
What Else You Need: A passport valid at least one month beyond the date you expect to leave. Your digital device may also be "screened."
Why You Should Go: Known to some as a shopper's paradise, Hong Kong has so much more to offer than just giant malls, markets and designer boutiques.
It's brimming with attractions from giant skyscrapers and street bazaars, to beaches, hiking trails and one-of-a-kind restaurants.
Jamaica
How Long You Can Stay: Canadian citizens can visit Jamaica for up to 90 days without a visa. Eligible travellers can get an extension of up to six months at an immigration office.
What Else You Need: As well as a valid passport, customs officials may ask you to show a return or onward plane ticket. You must also complete a Jamaican immigration landing card upon arrival.
Why You Should Go: A go-to destination for foodies, beach-lovers and those looking for a taste of island life, Jamaica is an iconic Caribbean vacation spot for a reason.
Here, you'll be able to discover unique culture, breathtaking landscapes, tasty cuisine and crystal clear waters. Sounds dreamy, eh?
Thailand
How Long You Can Stay: A tourist visa is not required in Thailand for stays of up to 30 days. A 30-day visa can be obtained upon arrival.
What Else You Need: Border officials may ask to see a return or onward ticket and proof of sufficient funds. An entry stamp from an immigration officer at the point of entry into Thailand is also required.
Why You Should Go: One of the most popular tourist destinations globally, Thailand offers visitors the opportunity to explore iconic natural wonders, experience ancient temples, sample authentic Thai cuisine and so much more.
Oh, and it's not hard to see why its beaches draw travellers from all over the world!
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.