7 Countries Around The World Where The Canadian Dollar Goes A Long Way

If you're thinking of taking a trip soon! 💵✈️

Pool at a resort in Aruba. Right: Colourful homes in Denmark.
When travelling, the Canadian dollar can get you a lot of bang for your buck when you exchange it for money from the country you're travelling to and there are places where our currency goes a long way.

You might be thinking about planning a trip abroad now that the federal government is easing travel rules including testing requirements.

Canada is ending the global travel advisory against non-essential international trips which has been in place since December 2021.

That means, as of February 28, Canadians won't be told to avoid all non-essential travel out of the country but instead to "exercise a high degree of caution" while overseas.

Another change that is in effect as of February 28 is that rapid antigen tests can also be used to meet the pre-entry testing requirement that the federal government has in place.

If you use a rapid antigen test instead of a PCR test, it must be authorized by the country where it was purchased and be administered by a laboratory, health care entity or telehealth service.

It has to be taken no more than 24 hours before your scheduled flight or arrival at the border.

Also, the federal government won't be testing every incoming traveller anymore. Instead, fully vaccinated travellers will be randomly selected and subjected to testing.

Before you take a trip, you should check travel rules and requirements like testing or vaccination for the country you're heading to along with what you need to come back into Canada.

If you're looking for travel inspiration, here are seven countries where the Canadian dollar currently goes a long way!

Aruba

If you want to go to Aruba, a single Canadian dollar gets you 1.41 Aruban florin.

Denmark

Over in Denmark, you'll get 5.18 Danish krone for every CA$1 that you convert.

Thailand

For Canadians travelling to Thailand, CA$1 gets you 25.42 Thai baht right now.

Egypt

If you're travelling to Egypt, exchanging CA$1 gets 12.32 Egyptian pounds.

Costa Rica

If you covert CA$1 when travelling to Costa Rica, you'll get 500.50 Costa Rican colones.

Mexico

Over in Mexico, a single Canadian dollar translates to 16.04 Mexican pesos.

Iceland

For Canadians who are thinking of a trip to Iceland, CA$1 gets 98.12 Icelandic króna.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

