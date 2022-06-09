NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

A Study Says 40% Of Canadians Want To Get Rid Of The Nickel & Have It Join The Penny

Trending Staff Writer
A variety of Canadian coins.

GrB | Dreamstime

If you were a fan of getting rid of Canada getting rid of the penny, you might have some thoughts about the nickel.

In a study posted on June 7, Research.co found that two in five Canadians are in favour of getting rid of the five-cent coin altogether.

"In the online survey of a representative national sample, 40% of Canadians support taking the nickel out of circulation, up four points since a similar Research Co. poll conducted in November 2019," says the study.

On the other side of the table are 49% of Canadians who do not support abolishing the nickel while 11% are undecided on the matter.

The study also notes that there's a "substantial gender gap" in thoughts on the coin.

"While 47% of men support its abolition, the proportion drops to 33% among women," they note.

As well, age seems to play a factor with 43% of responded aged 18-to-34 being in favour of removing the five-cent coin from circulation.

For 35-54-year-olds, that number drops to 38% and for those aged 55 and over it's 37%.

“More than half of residents of Saskatchewan and Manitoba (58%), British Columbia (52%) and Atlantic Canada (also 52%) support keeping the nickel,” says the President of Research Co, Mario Canseco. “The proportion of five-cent coin fans is lower in Quebec (49%), Ontario (47%) and Alberta (46%).”

As for the penny, 71% of Canadians agree with the government's 2013 decision to take the one-cent coin out of circulation.

Again there was also gender gap in thoughts about the feds having done away with the coin.

77% of male respondents were more likely to agree with the abolishment of the penny than their female counterparts at only 66%

