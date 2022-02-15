Sections

Canada's Global Travel Advisory Is Changing Soon & Here's What It Means For Vacations

Get ready, Canada! 🇨🇦

Canada's Global Travel Advisory Is Changing Soon & Here's What It Means For Vacations
@ywgairport | Instagram, @aircanada | Instagram

The federal government has announced an update to Canada's travel restrictions and it's good news for those who are hoping to go on vacation soon.

In a press conference on Tuesday, February 15, federal ministers confirmed that the government would be eliminating the pre-arrival PCR test requirement for fully vaccinated travellers.

Instead, as of February 28, they'll be able to take a rapid antigen test approved by the country they are coming from.

Additionally, the feds confirmed they will end the non-essential global travel advisory that has been in place since December 2021, effective immediately.

It means Canadians will now be asked to "exercise a high degree of caution" while on vacation overseas. They'll also be urged to "monitor local media and follow the instructions of local authorities."

Previously the government recommended against all non-essential trips abroad. While it was advice rather than a set rule, the level 3 advisory warned that "your safety and security could be at risk."

It means Canadian travellers may face less obstacles when taking vacations abroad, particularly when it comes to travel insurance and appropriate coverage.

Thanks to the changes to testing, the cost of going overseas could also become cheaper as rapid antigen tests often cost less than PCR tests.

While officials did announce a shift down to level 2, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos asked Canadians to be cautious when planning a holiday.

"I want to underscore that Canadians should still exercise caution when travelling abroad. There is still the real risk of becoming sick or stranded while abroad," he said.

He added that people may still "find themselves in need of medical assistance should they test positive for COVID-19 while travelling abroad."

Duclos went on to say that there is a "continued risk" that border rules could change at any time, noting that the updates are "transitory" rather than "permanent" and will be reassessed in the coming weeks and months.

Ultimately, Canadians and residents have always been permitted to leave Canada if they wanted to — regardless of their reason for doing so. However, this update will certainly make international travel easier.

Unvaccinated people will still be required to get tested upon arrival into the country and must quarantine for two weeks.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

