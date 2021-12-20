Canada Put A New 'Global Travel Advisory' In Place & Here's Exactly What That Means
The "Level 3" advisory came into effect last week.👇✈️
Over the past week, there have been even more changes to Canada’s travel restrictions, including an updated advisory for non-essential travel outside of the country.
On December 15, the federal government officially changed Canada’s international travel advisory to “Level 3,” which means “avoid non-essential travel.”
When this type of advisory is put into place, the feds say it means that “your safety and security could be at risk.”
#NowIsNotTheTime to travel for non-essential purposes. Do your part by following public health guidelines. \n\nFor more information: http://ow.ly/WxC150HfwnZ\u00a0pic.twitter.com/xawtTGfZx9— Canada Border Services Agency (@Canada Border Services Agency) 1640019629
The update is in response to the Omicron variant of COVID-19, which has been “designated a variant of concern (VOC) by the World Health Organization.”
The feds say that, as a result of Omicron, many international governments have implemented strict travel restrictions and therefore “international transportation options may be limited.”
“As a result, you may have difficulty returning to Canada, or may have to remain abroad for an indeterminate period,” the government advisory warns.
It adds that local authorities could suddenly impose travel measures and update movement restrictions, like lockdowns, at any moment.
“In some countries, you may have limited access to timely and appropriate health care should you become ill,” the notice reads.
The same advisory remained in effect throughout most of 2021, before it was lifted by officials in October.
#NowIsNotTheTime to travel. #Covid19 restrictions at your location can change at any time. \n\nBe sure to regularly check our destination-specific travel advice and advisories pages for important updates. \n\nhttp://ow.ly/9XMG50HfEyn?utm_campaign=gac-amc-travel-proactive&utm_source=twt&utm_medium=smo&utm_content=travelgoc-taas-2021-12-20-en\u00a0\u2026pic.twitter.com/PNc1su0aIX— Travel.gc.ca (@Travel.gc.ca) 1640019621
While the advisory provides a clear recommendation from the government, it is guidance rather than a set rule.
This means Canadians and residents are permitted to leave the country if they want to — regardless of their reason why — as long as they follow public health recommendations in place at their departure location and destination.
The government says that, “The decision to travel is yours alone. The Travel Advice and Advisories provide recommendations about safety and security conditions in destinations around the world to help you to make informed decisions.”
It’s worth noting that a number of countries around the world have put non-essential travel bans in place, which would prevent travellers from visiting for discretionary purposes regardless of the rules at their departure point.
The feds urge anybody who does decide to travel to keep a watchful eye on Canada’s travel regulations — which continue to be subject to change — and recommend consulting a healthcare professional “preferably at least 6 weeks before you travel.”
As of December 21, Canada's travel rules are changing again to include updated COVID-19 testing requirements for those taking short trips outside of the country.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
- Canada's Travel Restrictions Now Officially Include A Warning ... ›
- WestJet Is Slamming Canada's New Travel Advisory & Says It's 'Not ... ›
- Trudeau Says The Omicron Situation 'Sucks' & People Entering ... ›