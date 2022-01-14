Canada's Travel Restrictions Are About To Get Stricter & Here's What You Need To Know
The latest update to Canada's travel restrictions is going to make it much harder for unvaccinated people to enter the country.
As of January 15, 2022, the federal government is removing a number of entry exemptions for travellers that aren’t fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
This will include most adults travelling to reunite with family, international students aged 18 or over, professional athletes and their support staff, amateur athletes, temporary foreign workers and essential service providers, as well as a few others.
As of Saturday, the groups listed will only be permitted to enter Canada if they can prove they're fully vaccinated with one of the vaccines approved for entry into Canada.
Previously, these groups were not required to provide proof of vaccination to enter Canada. Following an announcement in November, they were urged to get a full course of vaccines ahead of January 15.
Some exemptions will remain in place for unvaccinated or partially vaccinated travellers, including those entering Canada on compassionate grounds, new permanent residents, newly resettled refugees and children under the age of 18.
Most exempt individuals will be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test pre-arrival, complete Day 1 and Day 8 testing, quarantine for 14 days and submit their information via ArriveCAN.
On January 13, officials from the federal government refuted reports that Canadian truckers and other essential workers would remain exempt from being vaccinated.
"Let us be clear: This has not changed," Transport Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said in a statement. "The information shared yesterday was provided in error."
However, he explained that "a Canadian truck driver who is not fully vaccinated can't be denied entry into Canada, [as] Canadian citizens, persons registered as Indians under the Indian Act and permanent residents may enter Canada by right."
While these groups can't be refused entry, Duclos noted that they will be required to meet all other requirements, including COVID-19 testing and quarantine measures.
Unvaccinated or partially vaccinated foreign national truck drivers, on the other hand, "will be directed back to the United States."
