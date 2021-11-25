Trending Tags

Canada Has Updated Which Type Of COVID-19 Vaccines It Will Accept For Travellers

It's been changed to align with the World Health Organization Emergency Use Listing.

The federal government has updated which COVID-19 vaccines it will accept for travellers as of November 30, as part of a series of changes to Canada's travel restrictions.

On November 19, officials announced that several of Canada's ongoing travel rules would be changing, including which COVID-19 vaccines a traveller must have had to be considered fully vaccinated.

People who've received the full course of COVID-19 vaccines manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) are all currently considered to be fully vaccinated.

Effective November 30, 2021, the list will be expanded to include the Sinopharm, Sinovac and COVAXIN COVID-19 vaccines, too.

The feds say this update aligns with the World Health Organization Emergency Use Listing.

Travellers entering Canada can receive their approved vaccine in any country, although their proof of vaccination must be uploaded to ArriveCAN in either French or English.

The updated list of accepted vaccines, as well as the definition of who is considered to be fully vaxxed, will also be applied to the federal vaccination requirements for domestic and international travel.

It wasn't the only change announced on November 19, either. The same day, the feds also confirmed that COVID-19 testing requirements will be dropped for eligible travellers taking short trips across the border and exemptions from restrictions will be limited further.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

