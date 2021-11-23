It's About To Get Much Harder For Unvaccinated Travellers To Enter Canada
New rules are coming into effect as of January.👇✈️
The federal government has recently announced several changes to Canada's travel restrictions, including one update that will make it much harder for unvaccinated travellers to enter the country.
On Friday, November 19, officials announced a series of updates to the current restrictions, with some beginning as early as November 30, 2021.
This includes scrapping testing requirements for eligible travellers taking short trips across the border, as well as expanding the number of accepted COVID-19 vaccines for entry into Canada.
It also includes a switch that will make it harder for several types of unvaccinated travellers to come to Canada, including students, athletes and temporary foreign workers.
OK, what's the situation?
From January 15, 2022, certain travellers who were previously exempt from entry requirements will no longer be allowed to enter the country if they are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
To be considered fully vaccinated, they must have received the full course of a vaccine approved for entry into Canada.
COVID-19 vaccines manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) are already accepted.
Effective November 30, 2021, the list will also include Sinopharm, Sinovac and COVAXIN, which the feds say matches with the World Health Organization Emergency Use Listing.
The update will apply to previously-exempt groups such as people travelling to reunite with family, international students who are 18 or older and professional and amateur athletes.
It will also impact individuals with a valid work permit, temporary foreign workers and most essential service providers, including truck drivers.
Are there exemptions?
A few, yes. Acceptable "limited" exceptions to the update will include agricultural and food processing workers, foreign marine crew members and travellers entering Canada on compassionate grounds.
New permanent residents, resettling refugees and eligible children under the age of 18 will also be permitted to enter the country without being fully vaccinated.
Those who continue to be exempt, but are unvaccinated, will still be subject to COVID-19 testing, quarantine and other entry requirements in Canada.
"Non-exempt unvaccinated or partially vaccinated foreign nationals will be prohibited entry into Canada," reads an official notice.
From November 30, most Canadians must also be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to travel domestically, including on planes and some train services. In order to prove their vaccination status, travellers can download the federal government's vaccine passport for travel.
