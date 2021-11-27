Trending Tags

canada travel restrictions

Canada's Travel Restrictions Are Changing Again & This Update Will Affect Almost Everyone

Illuminaphoto | Dreamstime, Niloo138 | Dreamstime

Get ready, travellers! Canada's travel restrictions are getting yet another significant update and this time, the changes will impact almost everyone.

From Tuesday, November 30, the way we travel inside Canada, and internationally, will change.

This is because the COVID-19 federal vaccine mandate for travel on federally-regulated trains and planes will kick in, and it will apply to most Canadians, permanent residents, international visitors and more.

While there will be some exemptions, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made it clear that they will be "exceedingly narrow," which means it's about to get a lot harder for unvaccinated and partially vaccinated people to travel.

This isn't the only change scheduled for November 30, either. The COVID-19 vaccines Canada will accept are expanding and requirements for those taking short trips abroad are being revised, too.

Ahead of Tuesday, here's everything you need to know about what's changing and how you can get prepared:

Canada's vaccine passport

From November 30, 2021, almost all travellers who have not received the full course of a Health Canada-approved COVID-19 vaccine will not be able to board a flight in Canada.

This applies to people aged 12 and older on domestic and international flights, as well as rail passengers on VIA Rail and Rocky Mountaineer trains.

Those who are considered partially vaccinated will not be allowed to board.

To travel, fully vaxxed individuals must download the federal proof of vaccination, which will be available in all provinces and territories before November 30, 2021.

"Airlines and railways will be responsible for confirming the vaccination status of travellers," according to officials.

As of Tuesday, a negative COVID-19 test will no longer be accepted as an alternative to full vaccination, apart from in instances where the traveller has a valid exemption.

What exemptions are there?

Although Trudeau has made it clear that exemptions will be limited, there are a few.

This includes those with a "medical inability to be vaccinated," individuals with "sincere religious beliefs," those travelling for emergency purposes and those travelling in the national interest.

In most cases, eligibility for exceptions will be determined by individual airlines and railways. Travellers hoping to be considered exempt should contact the specific airline or railway company to submit their request.

COVID-19 vaccines

On the same day, Canada will expand its list of accepted COVID-19 vaccines to include those manufactured by Sinopharm, Sinovac and COVAXIN.

The feds say this will help to align with the World Health Organization Emergency Use Listing.

It means travellers from other countries who've received these vaccines will be considered fully vaccinated in Canada, and therefore will be permitted to skip some travel restrictions.

While an approved vaccine can be received in any country, proof of vaccination must be submitted via ArriveCAN in either French or English.

COVID-19 vaccines manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) continue to be accepted, too.

Pre-entry testing

That's not all. As of November 30, it will be easier and cheaper for fully vaccinated people with the right of entry to Canada to leave the country for short periods of time.

That's because the feds are scrapping pre-entry COVID-19 testing for those taking trips lasting 72 hours or less.

It means eligible travellers who leave and then re-enter Canada within three days won't have to take a PCR test to come back, regardless of whether they're returning via car or plane.

It also means Canadians taking a short trip across the Canada-U.S. land border will be able to skip testing altogether, as the United States does not require testing at its land borders.

For now, the rules have not changed for travellers taking trips longer than 72 hours. Those taking longer vacations must continue to provide a pre-entry molecular test before returning to Canada. Antigen tests are not accepted.

Also, as a new variant was recently discovered in Africa, the federal government has introduced new travel restrictions on November 26 for Canadian citizens, permanent residents and foreign nationals travelling from seven countries in southern Africa.

The new measures that came into effect immediately include an entry ban for some travellers and mandatory quarantine and testing requirements for others.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

