Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
EN - News
canada travel restrictions

Canada Is Dropping Its COVID-19 Test Requirements But Only For Some Travellers

This will apply at the land border and at airports.

Canada Is Dropping Its COVID-19 Test Requirements But Only For Some Travellers
@yvrairport | Instagram, @canborder | Instagram

The federal government has just announced that test requirements to enter Canada will be dropped this month but only for some travellers.

As of November 30, 2021, fully vaccinated people with the right of entry to Canada who leave and re-enter the country within 72 hours of travelling out of Canada won't have to show a pre-entry molecular test when they come back.

This exemption is only for trips originating in Canada that are taken by fully vaccinated Canadian citizens, permanent residents and individuals registered under the Indian Act who leave and re-enter by land or by air.

It also applies to accompanying children under 12 years old and individuals with medical exemptions to a COVID-19 vaccine.

Travellers will have to demonstrate that they've been out of the country for less than 72 hours in order to be exempt from the testing rule.

For people travelling to the U.S. by air, there are still testing requirements to enter the States. Passengers need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test along with proof of vaccination to the airline before boarding their flight.

From Your Site Articles

New Travel Restrictions & Orders To Stop People Hoarding Are Expected In BC

The province expects to introduce these measures "in the coming days."

@ministryoftranbc | Instagram, mbruxelle | Dreamstime

B.C. is expected to introduce restrictions on non-essential travel "in the coming days" as the province continues to recover from devastating floods.

The province announced a state of emergency on Wednesday and, on Thursday evening, Deputy Premier Mike Farnworth said they expect to use these emergency measures soon.

Keep Reading Show less

Canada Is Reportedly Dropping PCR Tests For Canadians Taking Short Trips Across The US Border

It would apply to trips that were 72 hours or less.👇✈️

Ken Lund | Flickr

The federal government is expected to announce a significant change to Canada's travel restrictions this week, following mounting pressure from industry giants and opposition parties.

According to multiple reports, officials are set to drop the negative PCR test requirement for Canadians who are returning from the U.S. for trips that were for 72 hours or less.

Keep Reading Show less

The Feds Say An Update On Canada's Current Travel Restrictions Is Coming 'Very Soon'

This is what we know so far.👇

Illuminaphoto | Dreamstime

Federal government officials have suggested that updates to Canada's current travel restrictions at the border could be announced "very soon."

Speaking on Tuesday, November 16, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos acknowledged that the current COVID-19 travel rules are set to expire this weekend.

Keep Reading Show less

7 Important Things All Canadians Should Know Before Taking A Trip Abroad Right Now

Don't forget to include testing costs in your travel budget!👇✈️

Kylie Anderson | Unsplash, Valentino Visentini | Dreamstime

If you've been dreaming of taking a vacation overseas in the near future, there are a number of things you should know before you book your tickets.

While Canada has lifted its non-essential travel advisory, there are still restrictions and rules in place for travellers leaving and returning to the country.

Keep Reading Show less