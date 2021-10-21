US Border Restrictions Will Be Different Depending On Whether You're Flying Or Driving
Travel restrictions at the U.S. border will vary from November 8, depending on whether you're entering the country via land or air.
While the only people able to enter the United States will be those who are fully vaccinated, there are still COVID-19 testing requirements for anybody arriving on a plane.
Canadians flying into the U.S. from Monday, November 8, will be required to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19, as well as a negative test result.
Rapid antigen tests are accepted and cost around $20 to $40 in Canada. Results can be received in as little as 20 minutes, but tests must be taken within 72 hours prior to travel.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that the negative result must be shown to the airline before you board your flight to the States.
Ok, so what's the deal at the land border?
From November 8, fully vaccinated Canadians will be permitted to enter the U.S. via land borders for non-essential purposes, including travel, tourism and visiting friends and family.
While those entering via plane will be required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test, fully vaccinated travellers crossing the land border from Canada will not be required to take a COVID-19 test.
That doesn't mean there are no testing requirements for drivers, though. To return to Canada, all travellers must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 molecular test, taken within 72 hours before. This applies to both air passengers and land travellers.
It even applies to drivers just entering the States for a number of hours or less, although they are able to take a pre-entry test in Canada before they leave.
What about before November 8, 2021?
Until then, the U.S. land border remains closed to non-essential travellers from Canada, although fully-vaccinated Americans have been able to visit Canada since August.
Travellers can go by plane for non-essential trips into the United States, although there are COVID-19 testing requirements in place for anybody aged two and above.
