The US Land Border Finally Has An Official Opening Date & It's Only ​A Few Weeks Away

International air travellers will have to be fully vaccinated by then, too.

The US Land Border Finally Has An Official Opening Date & It's Only ​A Few Weeks Away
Oksanaphoto | Dreamstime

Fully vaccinated Canadian travellers finally have a date for when the U.S. land border will open and when vaccination rules will kick in for anyone entering the country, including by air.

In a tweet posted on October 15, White House Assistant Press Secretary Kevin Munoz confirmed that the U.S. would be lifting travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international travellers entering the country by both land and air as of November 8.

"This policy is guided by public health, stringent, and consistent," Munoz said.

Previously, it had been announced that the U.S. would require all incoming international air passengers to be fully vaccinated and that the land border with Canada would reopen to fully vaccinated travellers in November, but no date had been revealed at that point.

Canadians who have received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be considered fully vaccinated by the U.S. when they're travelling to the country by air but there has been no word yet on if that will also apply to people crossing the land border or if mixed doses will be accepted.

Fully vaccinated Americans have been able to travel to Canada by land and air since August.

Millions Of Canadians May Be Unable To Visit The US Next Month Due To The Vaccine They Got

There's been no word on whether people who got mixed vaccines will be approved for entry.👇

Illuminaphoto | Dreamstime

Millions of Canadians may struggle to visit the U.S. when its borders fully reopen next month, depending on the COVID-19 vaccine they received.

This week, officials in the States confirmed that travellers will be able to enter the country via land or air for non-essential purposes from early November, provided they've received vaccines approved by the WHO or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Canadian Students Going To The US Will Have To Show Proof Of Vaccination Starting In 2022

Essential travellers have until the new year to get fully vaccinated.

@nyuniversity | Instagram, Oksanaphoto | Dreamstime

For Canadian students who are studying in the U.S., there are new travel rules about vaccination against COVID-19 to be aware of that start in 2022.

It was announced on October 12 that the U.S. land border is reopening to fully vaccinated travellers from Canada in November if they show proof of vaccination, but that doesn't apply to essential travellers like students just yet.

The US Is Reopening Its Land Border To Fully Vaccinated Canadians Next Month

Full details are expected to be announced on Wednesday. 🇨🇦🇺🇸

Oksanaphoto | Dreamstime, Illuminaphoto | Dreamstime

The U.S. land border is set to reopen to fully vaccinated Canadians in early November, according to American officials.

In a statement on October 12, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas announced that non-essential travellers who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be permitted to cross the U.S. land border.

Canadians Who Got The AstraZeneca Vaccine Will Be Able To Fly To The US Next Month

It's not yet clear whether those with mixed doses will make the cut, though.

Ronniechua | Dreamstime, Adam Melnyk | Dreamstime

Canadians who've received two doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine will be permitted to travel to the United States next month, according to new reports.

On Monday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed that travellers will be able to fly into the country as long as they've received vaccines approved by the World Health Organization or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

