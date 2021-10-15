The US Land Border Finally Has An Official Opening Date & It's Only A Few Weeks Away
International air travellers will have to be fully vaccinated by then, too.
Fully vaccinated Canadian travellers finally have a date for when the U.S. land border will open and when vaccination rules will kick in for anyone entering the country, including by air.
In a tweet posted on October 15, White House Assistant Press Secretary Kevin Munoz confirmed that the U.S. would be lifting travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international travellers entering the country by both land and air as of November 8.
The US’ new travel policy that requires vaccination for foreign national travelers to the United States will begin… https://t.co/nM8PNZqEmK— Kevin Munoz (@Kevin Munoz) 1634302159.0
"This policy is guided by public health, stringent, and consistent," Munoz said.
Previously, it had been announced that the U.S. would require all incoming international air passengers to be fully vaccinated and that the land border with Canada would reopen to fully vaccinated travellers in November, but no date had been revealed at that point.
Canadians who have received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine will be considered fully vaccinated by the U.S. when they're travelling to the country by air but there has been no word yet on if that will also apply to people crossing the land border or if mixed doses will be accepted.
Fully vaccinated Americans have been able to travel to Canada by land and air since August.