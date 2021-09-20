Trending Tags

us-canada border reopening

The US Land Border Will Reportedly Stay Closed To Canadians Until At Least October 21

The U.S. has announced plans to lift travel bans on other countries worldwide, though.🇨🇦🇺🇸

The US Land Border Will Reportedly Stay Closed To Canadians Until At Least October 21
Illuminaphoto | Dreamstime

The Canada-U.S. land border won't reopen for non-essential travel for at least another month, according to a new report from Global News.

On Monday, September 20, the Biden administration reportedly announced that its borders with both Canada and Mexico would remain closed until October 21 at the earliest, despite pressure from officials.

The land border with Canada has been closed since March 2020 and restrictions were previously set to expire on September 21, 2021.

While the U.S. has no immediate plans to ease restrictions for Canadians at the land border, it has reportedly announced an end to multiple air travel bans worldwide.

On the same day, officials in the White House said that fully vaccinated air passengers from countries including the EU, the U.K. India, Brazil and more would be allowed to visit for non-essential reasons from November 2021.

Unvaccinated American citizens who leave the country will also be impacted by the new rules, as they will be required to take a COVID-19 test one day before arriving in the States and again upon their return.

Although the U.S. land border remains closed to Canadians, Americans have been able to enter Canada via land and air for non-essential purposes since August 9.

The US Just Updated Its Travel Rules & Most Fully Vaxxed Visitors Will Be Welcomed Back

The updated rules won't apply to Canadians crossing the land border, though.👇

Oksanaphoto | Dreamstime

The U.S. has announced preliminary plans to ease travel restrictions for international visitors who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to reports on Monday.

On September 20, the Biden administration is expected to officially announce an end to travel bans with multiple countries, including countries within the EU, as well as the U.K., China and India.

Canada’s Travel Restrictions Will Officially Stay In Place Until At Least November 21

Existing border measures and entry requirements will be sticking around.👇

@flyei | Instagram, @aircanada | Instagram

Canada's existing travel restrictions and entry requirements will remain in effect for another nine weeks, Health Canada has confirmed.

In a notice shared on Sunday, September 19, the government agency revealed that the country's current border measures will stay the same until November 21 at the earliest.

US Senators Are Begging Biden To Open The Canada-US Border & Let In Fully Vaxxed Canadians

Some American politicians want fully vaccinated Canadians to be allowed in before October.

Ken Lund | Flickr, Oksanaphoto | Dreamstime

American politicians are calling for the Canada-U.S. border to open for fully vaccinated Canadians and they want it to happen soon.

U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen, Maggie Hassan, Jon Tester, Angus King, Debbie Stabenow, Gary Peters, Kirsten Gillibrand and Amy Klobuchar sent a letter to President Joe Biden on September 17 urging his government to allow fully vaccinated Canadians to travel to the U.S. by land.

The US Is Urging Citizens To ‘Reconsider' Travel To Canada Due To Its High Level Of COVID-19

Canada's risk level has been upgraded, too.👇

Giovanni Gagliardi | Dreamstime, Patrick Campanale | Unsplash

The United States is urging American citizens to reconsider travelling to Canada, as it says there are "high levels of COVID-19" in the country.

On August 30, the U.S. State Department issued an updated travel advisory for Canada, upgrading the risk assessment from Level 2 to Level 3. This puts Canada in the same alert level category as countries like the Dominican Republic, Germany, Italy and Jamaica, among others.

