The US Land Border Will Reportedly Stay Closed To Canadians Until At Least October 21
The U.S. has announced plans to lift travel bans on other countries worldwide, though.🇨🇦🇺🇸
The Canada-U.S. land border won't reopen for non-essential travel for at least another month, according to a new report from Global News.
On Monday, September 20, the Biden administration reportedly announced that its borders with both Canada and Mexico would remain closed until October 21 at the earliest, despite pressure from officials.
The land border with Canada has been closed since March 2020 and restrictions were previously set to expire on September 21, 2021.
While the U.S. has no immediate plans to ease restrictions for Canadians at the land border, it has reportedly announced an end to multiple air travel bans worldwide.
On the same day, officials in the White House said that fully vaccinated air passengers from countries including the EU, the U.K. India, Brazil and more would be allowed to visit for non-essential reasons from November 2021.
Unvaccinated American citizens who leave the country will also be impacted by the new rules, as they will be required to take a COVID-19 test one day before arriving in the States and again upon their return.
Although the U.S. land border remains closed to Canadians, Americans have been able to enter Canada via land and air for non-essential purposes since August 9.